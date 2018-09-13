EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

thru 16, various sites — tennis, Davis Cup: SEMIFINALS: France vs. Spain, Croatia vs. United States. PLAYOFFS: Argentina vs. Colombia, Austria vs. Australia, Serbia vs. India, Hungary vs. Czech Republic, Britain vs. Uzbekistan, Switzerland vs. Sweden, Canada vs. Netherlands, Japan vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

thru 16, Spain — cycling, UCI WorldTour, Vuelta a Espana.

Advertisement

thru 16, Spijk, Netherlands — golf, European Tour, KLM Open.

thru 16, Evian les Bains, France — golf, US LPGA Tour, Evian Championship.

thru 16, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Japan Women's Open.

thru 16, Quebec City — tennis, WTA, Coupe Banque Nationale.

thru 30, Bulgaria and Italy — volleyball, men's world championship.

thru 16, Sofia, Bulgaria — rhythmic gymnastics, world championships.

thru 16, Plovdiv, Bulgaria — rowing, world championships.

thru 15, Changwon, South Korea — shooting, world championships.

Fresno, California — boxing, Jose Ramirez vs. Antonio Orozco for Ramirez's WBC junior welterweight title.

Wellington, New Zealand — rugby, Rugby Championship, New Zealand vs. South Africa.

Gold Coast, Australia — rugby, Rugby Championship, Australia vs. Argentina.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka.

thru 16, Gold Coast, Australia — triathlon, world series.

Las Vegas — boxing, Gennady Golovkin vs. Canelo Alvarez for Golovkin's WBC and WBA middleweight titles; Jaime Munguia vs. Brandon Cook for Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title.

Singapore — auto racing, F1, Singapore GP.

Berlin — athletics, Berlin Marathon.

Sonoma, California — auto racing, IndyCar, Sonoma GP.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Hong Kong vs. Pakistan.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka.

Asia — football, Asian Champions League quarterfinals: Persepolis vs. Al Duhail, Al Sadd vs. Esteghlal.

thru 23, St. Petersburg, Russia — tennis, ATP, St. Petersburg Open.

thru 23, Metz, France — tennis, ATP, Moselle Open.

thru 23, Tokyo — tennis, WTA, Toray Pan Pacific Open.

thru 23, Seoul, South Korea — tennis, WTA, Korea Open.

thru 22, Guangzhou, China — tennis, WTA, Guangzhou International Open.

Europe — football, Champions League: Inter Milan vs. Tottenham, Barcelona vs. PSV Eindhoven, Monaco vs. Atletico Madrid, Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund, Red Star Belgrade vs. Napoli, Liverpool vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Schalke vs. Porto, Galatasaray vs. Lokomotiv Moscow.

Macau — football, Asian Champions League quarterfinal: Tianjin Quanjian vs. Kashima Antlers.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Hong Kong vs. India.

Europe — football, Champions League: Ajax vs. AEK Athens, Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Hoffenheim, Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, Manchester City vs. Lyon, Plzen vs. CSKA Moscow, Real Madrid vs. Roma, Valencia vs. Juventus, Young Boys vs. Manchester United.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: India vs. Pakistan.

Suwon, South Korea — football, Asian Champions League quarterfinal: Suwon Samsung Bluewings vs. Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

thru 23, Atlanta — golf, US PGA Tour, Tour Championship.

Europe — football, Europa League.

thru 23, Vilamoura, Portugal — golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Afghanistan vs. Bangladesh.

thri 27, Baku, Azerbaijan — judo, world championships.

United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Super Four matches.

London — boxing, Anthony Joshua vs. Alexander Povetkin for Joshua's WBA-IBF-WBO heavyweight titles.

United Arab Emirates — cricket, Asia Cup: Super Four matches.

Aragon, Spain — motorcycling, Spanish MotoGP.

thru 29, Wuhan, China — tennis, WTA, Wuhan Open.

thru 30, Innsbruck-Tirol, Austria — cycling, world road championships.