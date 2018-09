SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A court in El Salvador has sentenced former President Tony Saca to 10 years in prison for corruption.

The 53-year-old ex-leader was accused of diverting more than $300 million in state funds to favor his businesses and third parties.

Saca and five longtime associates had pleaded guilty prior to Wednesday's sentencing.

Saca was arrested in October 2016. He had faced up to 30 years in prison, but his guilty plea allows for a lighter sentence.