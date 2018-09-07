A Kiwi-born bikini model faces deportation to New Zealand after she was found asleep in a stranger's bed on Australia's Gold Coast - the latest in a 'lengthy' rapsheet that has already seen her spend 66 days in prison.

Patrice Ruby Poutu, 31, formerly of Southport and Surfers Paradise, was found asleep in a bed at a stranger's Broadbeach Waters home on July 25, a court has heard.

The homeowner told police "she did not know" Poutu and "did not know why she was asleep at her house".

Poutu has a a 'lengthy' rapsheet, according to reports. Photo / via Facebook

When police arrived they found New Zealand-born Poutu "still asleep" in the woman's son's bed and they woke her up, according to a police brief tendered in court during Poutu's Supreme Court bail application.

Poutu, a mother of three, allegedly gave police a fake name, Lucy Fenwick, but when they checked her handbag they learned her name was Poutu, and arrested her.

She has been charged with breaching her bail by failing to report to Southport Magistrates Court. She has not entered a plea.

During the bail hearing Poutu clashed with a Supreme Court judge and was told to "sit down".

Poutu represented herself after her bail was revoked at Southport Magistrates Court in Queensland, the Courier-Mail reported.

Charged with stealing a car, wilful damage, trespass, drug possession and breach of bail, Poutu was told by Justice Martin Burns that she was not a good candidate for bail, to which she asked: "How can I change it so that I am a good candidate?"

"You can't, sit down," Justice Burns replied.

Poutu was told to not interrupt by the judge as she was refused bail. Photo / via Facebook

Poutu was told to not interrupt as she was refused bail, with Justice Burns saying he was not confident that she would comply with her conditions, the Daily Mail reported.

"You are not a good candidate for bail, Ms Poutu, you need to get that into your head," Justice Burns said.

Poutu "is of interest" to the Australian Border Force, court documents state.

The ABF told police that Poutu may be deported if she is convicted of car theft, because she is a New Zealand citizen on a visa and has a "lengthy" rap-sheet.

Her criminal history was tendered in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

It shows she spent 66 days in prison until March 2 last year serving a sentence for a serious assault of a public officer, fraud and drugs charges.

She was also sentenced to two months in prison, but served just three days, for failing to appear in court.

Her current charges include the theft of a silver Mazda Bravo ute from a townhouse in Coolangatta on April 10 this year and failure to pay a $70 cab fare on June 4,

Poutu is due back in Southport Magistrates Court on September 17.