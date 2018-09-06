Warning: Graphic content.

The Colorado man who has been accused of murdering his wife and their two young daughters had a penchant for "rough" and "animalistic" sex claims an alleged mistress.

The woman, whose identity has not been revealed, told Radar Online that she was romantically involved with Chris Watts in May and June of this year after the two met on Tinder.

She said that she was unaware Watts was married or had children, but got the suspicion that she was not the only person he was intimate with during their sex-fuelled relationship, according to the Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Christopher Watts confessed to killing his wife Shanann and their daughters Bella, four (top right) and Celeste, three, (bottom left). Photo / Supplied

"He would put his hands on my throat during intercourse. Now that I know who he is, it gives me the chills! I can't even think about it," said the woman.

"But nothing about him alarmed me until he tried to choke me. That freaked me out. He had a rape fantasy. He was very kinky."

She went on to state: "When we had sex, it was very animalistic. He just zoned out into a different person.

"He wasn't the kind of guy who would cuddle and watch a movie."

Watts lived around 48.2 kilometres away from his mistress' home, she said, and took her out on dates at a pizza restaurant and Chick-fil-A.

She claimed they saw eachother two to three times a week, but realised Watts was "always sneaking around."

Initially, she didn't mind the secretiveness as she wasn't looking for a serious relationship.

However, she dumped him when the romance fizzled and she realised Watts was only using her for sex.

After his arrest, the mistress recognised Watts and felt sick to her stomach.

She also said he lied from the start, with his Tinder picture being a photo of somebody else and he told her he had no children and was no longer with his wife.

He is behind bars now after confessing to the murder of Shannan last month, claiming that he killed his wife when he discovered she had strangled their daughters.

Despite that claim, Watts has been charged with three counts of murder in the first degree as well as charges for the disposal of those bodies and the loss of the son his pregnant wife was carrying at the time of her death.

Christopher Watts is escorted into the courtroom before his bond hearing at the Weld County Courthouse. Photo / AP

He has yet to enter a plea in the case and the autopsies on the victims have yet to be released at this time.

In addition to his mistress, Watts was also having an affair with a co-worker and allegedly enjoyed the company of both men and women.

He is now in near-solitary confinement while awaiting his next court appearance in November, spending 23 hours of the day alone in a room while under suicide watch a source with knowledge of the situation told DailyMail.com.