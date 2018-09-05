An Emirates A380 jet from Dubai has been quarantined in New York after passengers, including some crew members, reported unknown illnesses, officials said Wednesday.

Local New York media earlier reported that about 100 passengers were reported feeling ill but the airline said the number was 10. The A380 is the world's largest passenger plane.

People complained of cough and fever on the Emirates Airline flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Statement: Emirates can confirm that about 10 passengers on #EK203 from Dubai to New York were taken ill. On arrival, as a precaution, they were attended to by local health authorities. All others will disembark shortly. The safety & care of our customers is our first priority. — Emirates Airline (@emirates) September 5, 2018

Heath officials met the plane on the ground at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and medics and federal customs agents took temperatures of passengers and evaluated symptoms.

Sick passengers were dispatched to hospitals for care, the CDC said.

Passengers gets their temperature taken as they leaves the Emirates airplane at New York's Kennedy Airport amid reports of ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai. Photo / AP

"Passengers who are not ill will be allowed to continue with their travel plans, and if necessary will be followed up with by health officials," the CDC said. There were 521 passengers on board Flight EK203, the CDC said.

The mayor's office described the response as a quarantine.

Passenger Larry Coben tweeted images of ambulances and firetrucks on the tarmac surrounding the giant aircraft.

Ambulances approaching the plane. pic.twitter.com/klV7Xhy0bZ — Larry Coben (@LarryCoben) September 5, 2018

"They have told us people are sick but have seen no evidence," Coben, an archaeologist and founder of the Sustainable Preservation Initiative, posted on Twitter.

Emirates Airline initially said at least 10 passengers had unspecified illnesses on the flight, but it is unclear why there is a wide disparity in numbers.

Photos from passengers show rows of ambulances and firetrucks on the tarmac. Larry Coben said on Twitter that fellow passengers were asked to fill out CDC forms detailing where people have recently traveled.

The New York State Department of Health did not immediately respond to a request for comment.