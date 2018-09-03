One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has told Derryn Hinch to "go back to New Zealand" in an explosive live television appearance.

Hanson and independent Senator Hinch exchanged barbs on Channel 7's Sunrise program this morning.

Hanson was detailing what she had achieved with former PM Malcolm Turnbull when Hinch interjected to cast doubt over her claims.

"I could speak to Malcolm Turnbull and he'd listen to what I'd have to say and I got a lot done, I've got to say that," she said.

"But I think he's the type of person who would have taken this personally to actually be thrown out."

Hinch cut in with "What have you done Pauline?"

The discussion became outright aggressive with Hanson claiming Hinch is "half asleep most of the damn time" and telling him to "get on the next flight out of the country."

Hinch said in response that telling people to leave Australia was Hanson's "usual thing" and it was "puerile, stupid."

Hanson said Hinch needed to "Go back to New Zealand and pick up your manners Derryn, and then come back when you've got some manners."

Hinch was born in New Plymouth and is an Australian Senator for Victoria, after building a successful career as a media personality.

Orange roughy: The TV exchange

Hanson: And I could speak to Malcolm Turnbull and he'd listen to what I'd have to say and I got a lot done, I've got to say that, but I think he's the type of person who would have taken this personally to actually be thrown out.

Hinch: What have you done Pauline?

Hanson: Derryn I'm not spending the program like this, I could go on with a lot …

Hinch: What you get done?

Hanson: The Singaporean buying up the land, that was one actually you know, so, he listened to what I have to say, medicinal cannabis that was another one through his department ….

There's a lot … Derryn, I am not …

Hinch: You voted, Pauline you voted against medicinal cannabis, you voted against medicinal cannabis, the Greens and I voted in favour of it and you and your colleagues voted against it. I was shocked. Remember that.

Hanson: Derryn you are so wrong. We have been pushing about medicinal cannabis and fighting for the … You don't know what you're talking about …

Hinch: Check Hansard, you and your colleagues voted against it.

Hanson: As usual you don't have a bloody clue what you're talking about with the ABCC bill with the flat packing tax with every Derryn, most of the time you vote with the Greens most of the time …

Hinch: Let's go back to the Hansard …

Hanson: Yes please do and you'll actually know. Read my speeches that I've done of the floor of Parliament Derryn, you wouldn't have a clue you're half asleep most of the damn time, you wouldn't a clue what you're talking about ….

Hinch: You voted against medicinal cannabis …

Hanson: You vote for the Greens most of the time, you have no idea, look … I'm not here to argue with you, go and pack your bags and get on the next flight out of the country, that's where you belong.

Hinch: oh that's your usual thing to everybody, every migrant, get out of the country. I've been an Australian citizen since 1980, that sort of argument is puerile, stupid …

Hanson: Go back to New Zealand and pick up your manners Derryn, and then come back when you've got some manners.