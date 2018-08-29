The daughter of Adolf Hitler's favourite actress has spoken out from beyond the grave about her mother's alleged affair with the Nazi dictator.

Austrian actress Romy Schneider believed her German mother Magda, also an actress, had slept with Hitler, whose Austrian Alp retreat was next door to their family home.

Ms Schneider, who died in 1982 just 44 years old, made the extraordinary claims in a 1976 interview which has never before been broadcast, according to the Daily Mail.

Rumoured affair: Romy Schneider believed her German actress mother Magda, pictured with Hitler, had slept with the Nazi leader.

German journalist Alice Schwarzer is to finally broadcast an interview next month, saying Ms Schneider "was firmly convinced that her mother had a sexual relationship with Hitler."

Advertisement

Magda Schneider, whose marriage to Romy's father broke down in 1945, is known to have visited Hitler at Obersalzberg.

Hitler had once reportedly stated that Magda Schneider was his favourite actress.

Mother and daughter Schneider had a fraught relationship, and she reportedly never forgave her mother - who outlived her by 14 years - for her relationship with Hitler.

Video footage from the time of Hitler's reign shows the Fuhrer visiting his mountain retreat, Obersalzberg, above the town of Berchtesgaden, along with both Madga and Romy Schneider.

The footage from the 1976 interview reportedly sees Ms Schneider reduced to tears as she speaks of her mother.

Ms Schwarzer said they had to break off a number of times because the actress' tears.

"Why shouldn't I cry? I am no superhuman. S**t," she reportedly says at one point in the recording.

"I am no longer ashamed. Not at all. I'm not afraid anymore."

Romy Schneider, right, is pictured with her mother Madga. Photo / Getty Images

However, despite this statement, Ms Schwarzer said she had been asked not to broadcast the interview, because of the salacious claims made by the Austrian actress.

In the recording, Ms Schneider allegedly says to Ms Schrwarzer: "If you betray me, Alice, it would be bad."

Romy also alleged that her mother's second husband, the restaurateur Hans Herbert Blatzheim, tried to sleep with her many times.

Schwarzer has now decided to release the interview as part of a documentary, entitled "Ein Abend mit Romy" [An Evening with Romy].

"I didn't speak of it for decades because I respected her wishes. But in order to understand her despair, her pain, her hyper-sensibility, one has to know this too. And it's good to say it now," she explained.

The documentary will air on 16th September on the Franco-German TV network Arte.