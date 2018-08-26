Impeachment proceedings will be launched against Donald Trump in January unless he can hold on to the House of Representatives, Steve Bannon, his former campaign chairman, says.

Bannon said the Democrats were on course to win a majority of House seats in the Midterm elections and would soon move to kick Trump from office. He said that impeachment hearings would bring "months of nastiness" for the Trump Administration as key figures would be forced to testify under the glare of public scrutiny and the television cameras.

Bannon also hit out at those who believe the Democrats are not seeking impeachment, saying they are "kidding themselves". Bannon said: "It's very simple, it's an up or down vote. You vote up, he stays. You vote down, he goes. It's like the old gladiators."

The claims are part of a Republican strategy to make Trump supporters fearful of the seriousness of Trump's predicament in an attempt to drive them to the polling stations. It comes after what has been described as Trump's worst week in office, with the conviction of two close associates - Michael Cohen, his former personal lawyer, and Paul Manafort, his former campaign chairman.

The former proved especially damaging, with Cohen "flipping" by admitting to breaking campaign finance laws over two hush-money payments, saying he did so under Trump's "direction".

The US President has admitted that the payments, made to buy the silence of Stormy Daniels, a porn star, and Karen McDougal, a Playboy model, before the 2016 election after they claimed affairs, ultimately came from him. However, he said campaign funds were not used and denied any illegality. The fallout has renewed discussion of impeachment, the process through which the US Congress can remove a sitting president from office.

Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks about the approaching midterm election during an interview with AP. Photo / AP

The House and the Senate would have to vote for impeachment for it to be binding. Currently the Republicans have majorities in both bodies and Bannon said that the Democrats were on course to win 30 to 35 seats in the Midterms, enough to take back the House and start impeachment proceedings.

What is impeachment?

Impeachment is the process by which a standing US official is formally charged with "Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors", according to Article Two of the constitution.

How does it work?

The process starts in the House of Representatives. A majority vote is needed to move an impeachment resolution out of a committee. The full House can approve impeachment by a majority vote. Members will be appointed to act as 'prosecutors' in the subsequent Senate process. Senators act as a jury on the president's guilt, with the Attorney-General as judge. A president can be removed from office only if found guilty by a two-thirds majority of the Senate. The vice-president takes over until the next presidential election.

Have any US presidents been impeached?

Two; Andrew Johnson (1868) and Bill Clinton (1998). Both were acquitted. Richard Nixon was threatened with impeachment (1974) but resigned before Congress could vote on whether to proceed.

Will Donald Trump be impeached and removed?

In the short term this seems unlikely. Trump's party would have to abandon him. The Republicans control both houses of Congress.

What impact could the Midterm elections have?

The Democrats have a good chance to take control of the House, while the Republicans are likely to hold onto the Senate on November 7 NZT. A new Democrat-controlled House from January would have to decide whether impeachment was a worthwhile strategy with the presidential election cycle beginning next year. It would dominate all other issues and be polarising. The party will likely - at least - increase pressure on Trump by holding hearings.