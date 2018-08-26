US Senator John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee who was driven by a code of honour that defined and haunted him, has died at 81.
McCain endured more than five years of imprisonment and torture by the North Vietnamese as a young Navy pilot.
He went on to battle foes — on the left and the right — in the marble corridors of Washington.
A Republican who seemed his truest self when outraged, he reveled in opposing orthodoxy and spent decades representing Arizona in the Senate.
He twice ran unsuccessfully for president. McCain was diagnosed with a brain tumour in July 2017.
