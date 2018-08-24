Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's future as leader will be determined within hours.

Turnbull has been presented with the necessary numbers to force a leadership vote.

I have just been provided with a request for a meeting of the Parliamentary Liberal Party. It has 43 signatures. As soon as they are verified by the Whips, which should not take long, the meeting will be called. — Malcolm Turnbull (@TurnbullMalcolm) August 24, 2018

Earlier it was reported that challenger Peter Dutton has personally delivered the petition with 43 signatures to the Prime Minister to force the party meeting.

As the potential midday (2pm NZ time) showdown looms, Julie Bishop and Scott Morrison are poised to run, spending the past 24 hours hitting the phones to get the support needed to pip Dutton at the finish line.

Turnbull spent what could have been his last day full day in power drinking away his sorrows with a loyal supporter last night.

In an interview on KISS FM this morning, Liberal MP Craig Laundy revealed he spent the evening consoling a "shattered" Turnbull in the nation's capital.

"I was with him last night," Laundy said.

"We were having some glasses of red wine and champagne. He's shattered basically, I would say."

Meanwhile the Solicitor-General has released advice confirming Dutton's eligibility to sit in Parliament.

It stated it was unlikely Dutton would be disqualified however it was not possible to reach a definitive conclusion without more information.

This time Peter Dutton is convinced he has the numbers to roll Malcolm Turnbull.

Nasty swipes are circulating over the political "circus", with Tony Abbott's former chief of staff Peta Credlin labelling Julie Bishop "Turnbull in a skirt".

Credlin said Bishop had no chance of winning the leadership and she would not be the circuit-breaker the conservatives wanted.

"She is Malcolm Turnbull in a skirt," she told 2GB.

"It won't change the polls."

Dutton's petition reportedly has the 43 signatures needed to force Turnbull to call a party room meeting.

Queensland Liberal Warren Entsch indicated he would provide the 43rd signature if needed, with The Guardian now reporting he has done so.

It is understood Entsch has repeatedly refused to sign the petition, saying he will only add his name to break the deadlock.

Sky News is reporting the government whip has now received the petition and is taking it to Turnbull's office.

Dutton was photographed at dinner last night with Mathias Cormann - who resigned as Finance Minister yesterday after declaring the PM no longer had party support.