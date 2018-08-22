A few minutes ago I spoke with Malcolm Turnbull to advise him I believed the majority of the party room no longer supported his leadership. Accordingly, I asked him to convene a party room meeting at which I would challenge for the leadership of the Parliamentary Liberal Party. — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) August 22, 2018



Peter Dutton has asked Malcolm Turnbull to call a party room meeting where he will challenge him for Australian Prime Minister.

The former Home Affairs Minister has tweeted his intentions, believing he has the support of majority of the Liberal Party room to be successsful in his attempt to take the top job.

But many are saying he does not have the required 43 signatures to get Turnbull to call the meeting, with Sky News reporting the figure last sat at 25.

Dutton has also released legal advice making it clear he is eligible to sit in Parliament after a "spurious and baseless" campaign against him.

"The timing (of the doubts) on the eve of current events in Australian politics is curious," he said.

Dutton addressed the media as he entered Parliament this morning, recapping what was said in his earlier tweet.

"I just wanted to make a couple of brief remarks and then I'm going to address the media later on," he said.

"As I put out, by way of statement earlier, earlier this morning I called the Prime Minister to advise him that it was my judgement that the majority of the party room no longer supported his leadership.

"As such, I asked him to convene a meeting of the Liberal Party at which I would challenge for the leadership of the parliamentary Liberal Party."

Earlier, Turnbull was hit with further blows this morning with two of his ministers officially resigning.

Did you blink? You might have missed the press conference Peter Dutton just called. Don't worry, we've got the whole thing for you 👇 #auspol #libspill pic.twitter.com/oX6DlB3Xvq — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) August 22, 2018

Peter Dutton is looking increasingly panicked and desperate - he may be PM by sundown but this is still one of the most ham-fisted and shambolic leadership challenges I can recall #auspol #LibSpill — Troy Bramston (@TroyBramston) August 22, 2018

.@Tony_Burke: There are serious question marks over whether or not the man who wants to be Prime Minister of Australia later today is even eligible to be a member of parliament.



FULL COVERAGE: https://t.co/esPLt5mZCs #auspol #libspill #FirstEdition pic.twitter.com/Zivt95fSqT — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) August 22, 2018



The Liberals' leadership uncertainty entered its third day after a shambolic night.

MPs linked to Dutton attempted to launch a petition forcing Turnbull into a late night showdown.

It was a fizzer which only managed to antagonise some Liberals.

A furious senior Turnbull supporter told the Daily Telegraph Dutton's side had spread "lying propaganda" in an effort to pressure their colleagues into a vote, including rumours that key minister Mathias Cormann had flipped.

One Liberal MP has reportedly told the Australian Financial Review that the Whip's office has received four complaints from female MPs saying they felt intimidated when asked to sign the petition, which they refused to do.

Ministers Michael Sukkar and Zed Seselja have resigned, Sky News reports, while James McGrath resigned last night.