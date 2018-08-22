The family of a British woman who fell to her death from a Benidorm hotel room are begging for answers as they try and piece together exactly what happened in her final hour alive.

Kirsty Maxwell, 27, plunged 100ft over a balcony on the tenth floor of the Payma Apartments in the Spanish holiday resort during a friend's hen party weekend in April last year.

The events leading up to her tragic death are still unclear more than 12 months after the fateful night - with crucial details about what she was doing from 6.50am until the moment she died at 7.15am still unknown.

Now, newly released CCTV footage shows Mrs Maxwell walking with friends back to her hotel room at 5.35am after their night out partying.

One of the images taken of the inside of the apartment where Kirsty Maxwell was last seen alive, showing it strewn with alcohol and cigarette butts. Photo / Spanish Police

Video filmed just over an hour later by one of her hen do friends shows Mrs Maxwell fast asleep, and snoring, in bed in their room at 6.50am.

But what motivated Mrs Maxwell into leaving her own room, and heading upstairs to the tenth floor to visit the flat of the so-called 'Benidorm Five' where she fell at 7.15am remains a mystery.

Photos taken by Spanish police show the alcohol-strewn hotel room of the five men, with a packet of white powder pictured in the bathroom, as Mrs Maxwell would have likely found it that night.

The CCTV footage, friend's video and photos were all revealed in a BBC documentary, in which her family and friends appeal for information about what happened.

Her family, from West Lothian in Scotland, and friends are desperate to know why she left her hotel room, why she headed upstairs to the tenth floor, and why she ended up in the flat of five men from Nottingham it is believed she had not met before the holiday.

Police also discovered what the said was a 'white substance' which they believed to be cocaine. Photo / Spanish Police

Mrs Maxwell's family have now hired former police detective David Swindle to try and uncover exactly what happened that night on the documentary.

Investigators have attempted to piece together her final movements after Mrs Maxwell and 19 friends arrived in Benidorm on Friday April 28 last year.

A view looking down from the tenth floor balcony on to the floor below. Photo / Spanish Police

After checking in to the hotel at 9.15pm, they headed out into Benidorm, and Mrs Maxwell returned to the apartments at 5.35am - the time stamp on CCTV was one hour out.

It shows Mrs Maxwell and her friends, each wearing their hen do outfits, make their way to a lift in the building as they head back to their room.

A short time later she went to sleep, and a friend decided to film her on her mobile phone because she started snoring. This video was shot at 6.50am.

But just over an hour later, at 7:51am, Mrs Maxwell fell to her death from the balcony of apartment 10E, on the tenth floor.

CCTV footage from a camera in the hotel shows Kirsty Maxell (far right) arriving back to the hotel with friends at 5.35am. The time stamp on the video is incorrect by one hour.

The video then shows the group waiting for a lift. Ms Maxwell is on the left with her back to the camera.

The men, dubbed the Benidorm Five, were all quizzed by police but were allowed to return to the UK.

They deny any wrongdoing and police are still investigating the bank worker's death.

It is not known for sure exactly why she ended up in the tenth floor apartment.

It is believed she left her hotel room sometime after 6.50am and became locked out.

Mrs Maxwell is filmed by a friend on her mobile phone asleep in her hotel room at 6.50am. An hour later she fell to her death. Photo / BBC

Her family say she had no history of sleep walking. It is believed she could then have wandered around the hotel trying to find another room where some of the group were staying.

The hotel corridors all looked the same and she had only spent minutes in the hotel before the group headed out for the night to go drinking the previous day.

Mrs Maxwell knew some of her friends were staying on the tenth floor, so that is why she headed upstairs.

But her family think she made a mistake and entered the apartment of the five British men, which was next door to her friends room.

One of the statements from the men in the hotel room said she entered their apartment in a state of anxiety, and went to the bathroom, before heading to the balcony.

Kirsty Maxwell, 27 (pictured with her husband of seven months Adam) from West Lothian in Scotland. Photo / Kirsty Maxwell Information Appeal

The BBC documentary Killed Abroad, which aired in Scotland this week, also features an interview with Mrs Maxwell's family, who have appealed for new information.

Her widower Adam, 28, who married Mrs Maxwell just seven months earlier, said: 'We made a promise as a family that we would leave no stone unturned for Kirsty.

'This was my Kirsty.

'The circumstances surrounding it were impossible to believe. They still are.

'It was just me and the rest of the family doing the investigation as such, which was hugely difficult.

Kirsty Maxwell plummeted ten floors from an apartment balcony to her death. Photo / supplied

'At the same time we were organising Kirsty's funeral, I was organising second autopsies to be done'.

Tests have confirmed that Mrs Maxwell was more than three times the drink-drive limit when she died, but had not taken any drugs.

Her family have also blasted any suggestion that she jumped.

Distraught Adam Maxwell, who travelled to Benidorm shortly after the incident with her family, claimed in a newspaper interview last May 'something dark' had happened in the apartment.

Blasting suggestions his wife was suicidal, on drugs, or attempting to leap into the pool of the apartment block, he said: 'Something dark happened in that room - and I won't rest until I know the truth.

'Kirsty was happy and healthy and had everything to live for. It's crazy to suggest she killed herself.'

Her brother Ryan Curry told the documentary: 'She was at the happiest point in her life, and so was everyone else.

Joseph Graham was part of the group of 50 men on holiday together at the time of Mrs Maxwell's death. Photo / supplied

'Really content with life at that time, and it just changed overnight.'

Joseph Graham, Callum Northridge, Ricky Gammon, Anthony Holehouse and Daniel Bailey were part of a group of 50 men on holiday together at the time of Mrs Maxwell's death.

In a previous statement, four of the men branded the incident a 'tragic accident' and argued their names had been 'dragged through the mud'.

Spanish authorities have insisted the investigation into Kirsty's death remains open. They believe Mrs Maxwell may have mistaken the apartment for a friend's flat and become disorientated.

In a 39-page report published last year, police also suggested she may have panicked after finding herself in the wrong flat and probably tried to jump into the swimming pool ten floors below after an alcohol binge because she thought it was her 'only escape route.'

Callum Northridge, is among the five men the Maxwell family are begging for answers in the investigation into their daughter's death. Photo / supplied

Ricky Gammon was one of the four men who branded the incident a 'tragic accident' and argued their names had been 'dragged through the mud'. Photo / supplied

The report adds Mr Graham, who has not been charged with any crime, 'in his state of drunkenness and under the effects of cocaine, probably said something obscene to Kirsty and/or approached her in a way which made her feel seriously intimidated.'

Officers are said to believe Mrs Maxwell's death was an accident, with no signs of any criminality. Staff at the apartment block believe she fell, possibly after leaning too far over the balcony rail.

'We do not think it was a criminal act but just an accident,' said a member of staff at the front desk said at the time. 'Accidents do happen. This is one of them.'

Heartbroken husband Adam spoke candidly in the BBC program. Photo / supplied

Police continue to investigate the bank worker's death. Photo / supplied

Earlier his year her family accused Spanish police of destroying her clothes from the night she died.

They said there had been some 'serious shortcomings in the investigation' and they said they had been 'let down' by officials.

Mr Maxwell said: 'We got this shocking news about Kirsty's clothing.

'It's not the first instance when we've been shocked by something in regards to the case.

'It's very sad for us as a family and shocking that this is another thing we've been let down by.

'For the Spanish police to treat Kirsty's death in this way, we cannot accept it. They have not respected Kirsty.'

'It does beg the question if Kirsty was to die in the UK would this be different? And I think we are in agreement that it would.'

Kirsty Maxwell: A timeline of her final hours

Kirsty Maxwell arrives in Benidorm with 19 friends for the hen do.

The group check into Payma Apartments at 9.15pm on Friday April 28.

They head out into Benidorm to celebrate.

At 5.35am on Saturday April 29 Mrs Maxwell returned to her apartment with two friends.

At 6.50am she fell asleep in her hotel room and was filmed snoring.

At 7.51 am she fell to her death from a balcony in another hotel room on the tenth floor, occupied by five men.

In the following days the men, dubbed the Benidorm Five, were all quizzed by police but were allowed to return to the UK.