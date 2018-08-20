Police are attempting to restrict the Gypsy Joker bikies clubhouse after members were accused of stealing Cleo the alpaca and having sex with her, a court has heard.

New South Wales Police brought action against the Gypsy Jokers in the Supreme Court last week claiming the clubhouse was home to 'indecent conduct and entertainment of a demoralising character'.

Police told the court the clubhouse in Horsley Park, 40 kilometres west of Sydney, was a base for 'reputed criminals'.

New South Wales Police brought action against the club, otherwise known as the Horsley Park Social Club, in an attempt to have it declared a restricted premises, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

If declared restricted, police will have access to the clubhouse to search for drugs and weapons without a warrant.

Strike Force Raptor Acting Sergeant Nathan Trueman told the court the police received information in April 2014 'that the Gypsy Jokers had stolen an alpaca and were having sexual intercourse with it'.

Two months after the police received information about the alleged animal cruelty and bestiality, the clubhouse was raided and a female alpaca was recovered from the property.

Police told the court the Gypsy Joker clubhouse (pictured) in Horsley Park, 40 kilometres west of Sydney, was a base for 'reputed criminals'. Photo / Google Maps

Police also allegedly found loaded guns and prohibited drugs at the premises.

Sergeant Trueman said he did not know if anyone was charged following the 2014 raids.

When police raided the property again in January this year, they seized 247 cases of alcohol worth an estimated $21,000.

The court heard officers also found a 'stripper pole' at the property.

Police alleged members unlawfully supplied alcohol at the clubhouse to raise money for the gang.

Speaking at the Supreme Court last week, barrister for the Gypsy Jokers, Dominic Toomey SC, said there was no evidence to suggest the club operated indecently.

'There has been no identification by the leading officer of the law he claims has been broken,' he said.

He said it was no illegal to consume large amounts of alcohol and it was not unlawful for people to gather at a property to drink together.

In reference to the 'stripper pole' Justice Julia Lonergan said there was no evidence it was used for anything other than exercise.

'It's an athletic pursuit a number of corporate women pursue for exercise these days,' she said.

Justice Lonergan is expected to make a decision this week on whether the clubhouse should be declared a restricted premises.