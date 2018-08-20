#BREAKING: Malcolm Turnbull has emerged victorious in the spill against Peter Dutton. https://t.co/lpkVxuSRal — Canberra Times (@canberratimes) August 20, 2018



Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has won a leadership election after earlier declaring the country's leadership position vacant.

Both Turnbull and Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton put their hands up to run in the risky attempt by Turnbull to take control of the situation.

Turnbull won the ballot by 48-35.

Deputy leader Julie Bishop was reconfirmed in her job.

Turnbull's support in the Liberal party room had weakened.

Turnbull has gutted two of his own signature policies in the last 24 hours in an effort to save himself, removing the carbon emissions target from the National Energy Guarantee (NEG) and depriving the big four banks of his company tax cuts.

A senior source said earlier that Turnbull is "in panic mode" and "clearly rattled" amid reports Dutton was considering the leadership challenge.

The Australian newspaper says nine of Turnbull's 18 Liberal Cabinet colleagues have lost confidence in him, and the Prime Minister spent last night ringing MPs to shore up support.

Turnbull has previously cited Tony Abbott's 30 straight defeats in the poll as one of the main reasons for toppling the former prime minister.

