A British woman was pulled from the water in Croatia 10 hours after falling off a cruise ship into the Adriatic Sea.

The woman, who gave her name as Kay, is said to have fallen into the sea from the 294m liner Norwegian Star, which was about 100km from the shore as it headed towards Venice.

Speaking after her miraculous rescue the blonde British woman, 46, said: "I fell off the back of the Norwegian Star, and was in the water for 10 hours. Then these wonderful guys rescued me."

The woman speaks to Croatian media after her ordeal. Photo / Supplied

The woman, who said she was from England, spoke to Croatian broadcaster HRT about her ordeal, which happened around midnight between Saturday and Sunday, off the northern Adriatic coast.

She said: "I'm very lucky to be alive. I was sitting at the back of the deck," before she was led into an ambulance.

A search was quickly launched with the Croatian coast guard patrol ship Cavtat sent to the woman's rescue along with a PC-9 aircraft.

The woman was found around 1.2km from where she fell in and was brought to safety after 10 hours when rescuers pulled her out of the sea and gave her emergency medical help, before taking her to hospital in Pula.

She was said to have been discharged shortly afterwards, with the British Embassy aware of the situation, The Sun reported.

The woman with her rescuers. Photo / Supplied

A Croatian government spokesperson said cruise ship staff would look at CCTV to find out how the British tourist had fallen into the sea.

Cavtat ship captain Lovro Oreskovic said: "The British woman was exhausted when we pulled her out of the water. We were extremely happy for saving a human life."

Describing it as a "dramatic situation", he said he was proud of his crew for performing the rescue saying that "we have shown we are well-trained".

The moment of rescue ... the woman is brought aboard the Coastguard boat. Photo / Supplied

A Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said: "In the morning of August 19, a guest went overboard as Norwegian Star made her way to Venice.

"The Coast Guard was notified and a search and rescue operation ensued. We are pleased to advise that the guest was found alive, is currently in stable condition, and has been taken ashore in Croatia for further treatment.

"We are very happy that the individual, who is a UK resident, is now safe and will soon be reunited with friends and family.

"'Norwegian Star will arrive in Venice at approximately 2.30pm. We are actively working to assist guests whose travel plans will be affected by the expected delay resulting from the search and rescue operation.

"Embarkation for the next sailing will begin at approximately 5pm."

Emergency services transported the woman to hospital, where she was checked and released. Photo / Supplied

The cruise line's website says the ship was recently refurbished and travels on round trips to the Caribbean, South America, the Mexican Riviera and the Panama Canal.

