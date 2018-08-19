A strong magnitude 8.2 earthquake, 566km deep, has struck in the Pacific Ocean, causing buildings to sway in Fiji.

The earthquake hit near the island nations of Tonga and Fiji.

A Civil Defence and Emergency Management spokesman said there was no threat to New Zealand.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said small tsunami waves have been observed.

"While no hazard is expected for any coastline, but please be observant and exercise normal caution."

Kiwi Cara Michael, who is in Fiji with her family, said "buildings were swaying, made you feel a bit seasick almost, but it stopped after about half a minute".

Despite that everyone was "pretty relaxed here as you'd expect", she told the Herald.

One person in Lautoka, the second biggest city in Fiji, said they felt the whole building shake, making them think it was flexible.

No casualties are expected based on initial readings and there have been no reports of damages.

The quake was not on the fault line where the Pacific Plate and the Indo-Australian Plate meet.

The plates runs almost the entire length of New Zealand's South Island.

The quake hit at a depth of 559.57km and was initially reported as magnitude 8.0.

The epicentre is 270km east of Levuka on Fiji's Ovalau Island and 443km west of Neiafu in Tonga, a town with a population of around 6,000 people.

More to come.