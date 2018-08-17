The 18-year-old woman who was filmed pushing her teenage friend off a 60-foot bridge has been charged with reckless endangerment.

Prosecutors announced the charge against Taylor Smith on Friday after 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson was left severely injured from the August 7 incident in Washington state, reports Daily Mail.

The charge, first reported by ABC News, has a punishment of up to a year in jail and a maximum fine of $5,000.

It comes after Taylor had earlier claimed that Jordan asked her to push her off the Moulton Falls Bridge because she was scared.

Prior to the charges being announced, extended video obtained by NBC News revealed the lead up to the ordeal and showed Jordan repeatedly saying 'stop' and 'wait' for 15 minutes before Taylor pushed her.

Despite her hesitation, Taylor can be heard saying: "Just go you promised you would do it. Taylor, I'm going to push you."

"I don't care. I'd jump in there to save you if anything happens. Jordan, I got you," Taylor said as she tried to reassure her friend.

She can be heard saying "stop talking" just seconds before she shoved Jordan in the back, causing the teenager to belly flop into the water 60-feet below.

Jordan was left with multiple broken ribs and punctured lungs as a result.

Speaking publicly for the first time on Good Morning America on Friday, Taylor said she never thought about the consequences and thought her friend 'would be fine'.

"She wanted to jump and she was scared and she asked me to give her a push, I didn't think about the consequences," Taylor said.

"I've apologized several times, but I haven't been able to see her in person.

"I went to the hospital. I got asked to leave, I wasn't allowed to see her.

"I never intended to hurt her, ever. I'm really sorry it turned out that way. I just pray she heals."

It comes as Jordan's friends revealed that when they sent Taylor a text message after the incident asking what happened, the 18-year-old responded: "I was there but didn't see full what happened".

Jordan, who has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, spoke out earlier this week saying she would like her friend to "sit in jail" for what she did.

While family members had said Jordan initially didn't want to see her friend charged, the 16-year-old has since had a change of heart as she continues to recover.

"Now that I've thought about it more, I'm kind of wanting her to sit in jail and think about at least what she did," Jordan said in an interview with Today.

While Taylor has apologized and said she "feels really bad about what happened", the injured teen doesn't believe it is enough.

"I had five broken ribs, and we just found out I have another broken rib, and I had two punctured lungs," Jordan said.

"I'm in a lot of pain. In the mornings it's the worst. It hurts to breathe, my side hurts, my shoulder hurts, I can't even get up.

"I'm probably going to be recovering for the rest of the school year."

The Clark County Sheriff's Office finished its investigation earlier in the week and forwarded the case to the prosecutor's office for "appropriate charging".

Authorities said Taylor has been cooperating with the investigation.

Initial footage of the shove quickly went viral and showed Jordan standing on top of the bridge with a group of friends gathered behind her.

"No, I won't go in," Jordan told her friends as they tried to pressure her to jump off the bridge.

She could be heard saying 'no' a second time before Taylor suddenly shoved her.

A horrifying thud could be heard as Jordan hit the water as someone off camera said: "Oh, that's so f****d".

In an interview from hospital, Jordan said she thought she might have "blacked out" midair, but was definitely aware and awake when she hit the water.

"I could have died, easily," she told reporters two days after the incident.