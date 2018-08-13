A 9-year-old boy allegedly witnessed a former bikini model punch her husband down the stairs and spray his face with Exit Mould the day before the man was found dead, a murder trial has heard.

The boy later saw the man lying down in the bush, bleeding, before the victim's body was later found by a roadside on the NSW Central Coast.

Crown prosecutor Margaret Cunneen, SC, made the allegations in the NSW Supreme Court on day one of the trial of Raquel Hutchison and her ex-lover, Paul Wilkinson, who are accused of murdering the 41-year-old, who can only be referred to as Brett for legal reasons.

Cunneen also said the boy saw the woman crouch near her husband with a flick knife and scream: "Confess or I'll kill you."

Advertisement

Hutchinson and Wilkinson have pleaded not guilty to murder of the man, whose full name can not be disclosed in order to protect the identity of his children.

Wilkinson is pleading not guilty by way of impairment of a mental health disorder in the judge-only trial before Justice Peter Hamill.

Accused murderer Raquel Hutchison is a former model, beauty queen and actor. Photo / supplied

The accused Raquel Hutchison was a Miss Hawaiian Tropic 200 runner-up. Photo / supplied

The court heard that alleged text messages between the two accused included "Exit Mould works like Mace?" and "S*** c***s always win except when someone stops them".

At 12.46pm on the day Brett died, Hutchison also allegedly texted Wilkinson, "Game on, we man up" with a fist emoji.

Cunneen said the boy saw Brett a second time, inside the car boot with "blood dripping off his face".

The victim was found lying at Greengrove near Mangrove Mountain 100km northwest of Sydney on the morning of October 21, 2014.

The deceased was found lying on his right side with his legs bent and blood pooled around his head.

Clothing seized by police. Photo / supplied

More clothing seized. Photo / supplied

Some of the clothing was stained in blood. Photo / supplied

The trial heard that police found an 8.4m-long cord in scrubland near where Brett's body had been dumped.

The cord had bloodstains on its metal clips.

Blood was also found on carpet in one of the cars inspected by police and on clothing and other items seized during search warrants.

In scrub near the victim's body, police found this cord. Photo / supplied

Police also seized a black folding knife. Photo / supplied

A black carpet from the boot of the car was heavily stained with blood and blood stains were visible on a white dressing gown, white T-shirt, hooded vest, car seat cover and street directory.

Forensic examiners found Brett had died from craniofacial trauma and asphyxia, with multiple abrasions and evidence of smothering or ligature strangulation.

Marks on the victim's body suggested he had been hit with a stun gun or Taser on his back and lower abdomen.

A third person, Daniel Greentree is also on trial and has pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact of murder.

Cunneen told the court that after the alleged murder, Hutchinson told an acquaintance: "I'm f***ed. I need help. We bashed him and we tied him up."

Belinda Rigg, SC, for Hutchison, said she would not contest the fact that Hutchinson "contemplated some reasonably serious harm" against the victim.

But Rigg said Hutchison acted to save two children from what she believed was long-standing abuse by their father. Rigg also contended her client was mentally deficient.

Brett was "a dangerous man, an exorcist, demonologist and ghost hunter".

She said Hutchison also suffered from a borderline personality order, post-traumatic stress disorder from her childhood and depression.

Police off Wisemans Ferry Rd, where Brett's body was found on the morning of October 21, 2014. Picture: David Cleverly. Photo / supplied

Raquel Hutchison acted in commercials. Photo / supplied

Ms Hutchison is on trial with her ex-lover. Photo / supplied

Hutchison wept and was handed tissues in the dock as Rigg recounted what the boy allegedly told Hutchison about being choked by Brett.

Just three days before Brett died, he had allegedly choked the boy until he blacked out, counting "one Mississippi, two Mississippi". He then allegedly forced the boy to the ground and dragged him, the court heard.

Rigg said the boy had told Hutchison of this abuse, but had since changed his story. Rigg said the boy would now say Hutchison "was putting ideas in his head over the last fortnight" before Brett's death.

She said Hutchinson feared for the wellbeing of the children with Brett, who the accused believed had killed his first wife.

Hutchison allegedly later told a psychiatrist, "He wasn't supposed to die. I wanted him to go to jail."

The court heard an inquest into the death of Brett's first wife had indicated that a case could be made against him, but no charges had been laid.

Rigg said Brett had conducted ghost hunts at psychiatric hospitals and jails and had holy water at his home.

She said Hutchison had been sexually and physically abused as a child and had lived on the streets.

The trial continues.