A plane has taken off at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport without authority and crashed into south Puget Sound after F-15 fighter jets were scrambled to pursue the aircraft.

Alaska Airlines confirmed a Horizon Airlines Q400 Turboprop made an unauthorised take-off from the airport.

The stolen plane is followed by a military jet. Photo / via Twitter

No passengers were on board the plane, the airline said.

Sheriff's officials say the man who stole the Alaska Airlines plane was "suicidal" and there is no connection to terrorism.

Advertisement

Ed Troyer, a spokesman for the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, said on Twitter that a 29-year-old airline mechanic stole the plane.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane being chased by military aircraft before it crashed near Ketron Island.

The sheriff's department said they were working to conduct a background investigation on the man, whose name was not immediately released.

The man could be heard on audio recordings telling air traffic controllers that he's "got a lot of people that care about me" and that he is "just a broken guy."

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport said the person flying the plane was an airline employee.

A plume of smoke has been seen near Ketron Island, Washington, the US Coastguard reported.

Local KIRO-7 Seattle reporter Gary Horcher said on social media indications were the suspect was speaking to air traffic controllers.

Major security incident at SeaTac Airport. All planes are grounded—captain telling passengers a Horizon airliner was taken without authorization, and military jets are scrambling to intercept it. We’re working to confirm information now pic.twitter.com/AQJVzCcxum — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) August 11, 2018

Actual comms from ATC with stolen Q400 out of Seattle recorded an hour ago. Apparently the hijackers’ name is Rich. pic.twitter.com/Lj4sWtWpsH — Strategic Sentinel (@StratSentinel) August 11, 2018

Air traffic controllers We’re trying to get someone named “Rich” piloting the on authorized Horizon flight to land safely. We’re following reports of a crash now near Anderson Island — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) August 11, 2018

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a message to media:

"We can't confirm anything at this time. We're trying to get accurate information about what is actually going on. Without confirming anything, a stolen aircraft would be a security issue.

"The FAA is not a security agency, although we work closely with other government agencies on security issues."

Sheriffs plane orbiting area of reported crash site for the stolen plane from Seattle. Pierce Co Fire dispatched a water rescue to Solo Point just before 21:00hrs local time. Solo Point is just on the shore there directly S/E. pic.twitter.com/AlCsYP0s54 — CA Fire Scanner (@CAFireScanner) August 11, 2018

Flights departing SeaTac have now resumed.

Morgan Chesky, a reporter for KOMO News, wrote on Twitter, "Per JBLM source: After being contacted by F-15's, stolen plane began to nose dive, crashing in north Pierce County."

Horizon has approximately 4000 employees and serves more than 45 cities in Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Canada.

Okay this insane. A pilot on the plane in front of us just went rogue and took off on an empty plane bypassing orders from the tower. The tower ordered a full stop and they’re trying to communicate with that pilot. Whaaaaaat! — Ben Schaechter (@Bensign) August 11, 2018

Some guy stole a Alaska Air plane and either crashed or got shot out of the sky!! RT @drbmbdgty: Some dude stole a plane from #Seatac (Allegedly), did a loop-the-loop, ALMOST crashed into #ChambersBay, then crossed in front pic.twitter.com/TkJIa5j4BM — RamblinMan🚶🏼‍♂️ (@mipo777) August 11, 2018