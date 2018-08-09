This is the shocking moment a 16-year-old girl is pushed off a bridge by a friend, even though she admitted she was too scared to jump.

A scary video taken Tuesday and later posted to YouTube by user Ashley Mahree shows the unidentified girl standing above Moulton Falls on the Lewis River in Yacolt, Washington with her friends gathered behind her, the Daily Mail reported.

The teen girl is heard telling her friends "no" twice in the video, but the group sill rallies to get her to leap.

The video appeared on news channel Katu 2. Photo / Supplied

A few seconds later, a female friends is seen shoving her from the bridge. She then falls 20m into the water below.

Mahree said the girl is currently in the hospital.

She suffered broken ribs a lung injury and several abrasions as a result, according to KATU 2.

"This looks to be almost criminal... this could have easily taken a life, and I think this girl needs to be held accountable in some way.

"The person that pushed her should go to jail," Mahree said in the YouTube description.

The friend who pushed her has been identified, but her name was not published.

This is the shocking moment the 16-year-old girl was pushed off a bridge in Yacolt, Washington. Photo / Supplied

The teen girl is still in the hospital. Her mother said she has 'a long road to recovery'. Photo / Supplied

The mother of the girl who was pushed told KATU: "My daughter's gonna have a long road to recovery.

"I think that she (the friend who pushed her) should probably just turn herself in, realise what she did wrong. This is not okay... she could have killed my daughter."

Clark County Fire Chief Ben Peeler confirmed it is illegal to jump from the bridge.