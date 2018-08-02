A sun-beaten swimming pool car park in Spalding, Lincolnshire, was the unlikely setting for the catastrophe that would unravel Luke and Ryan Hart's lives. On the morning of July 19, 2016, their mother and sister were returning to their blue Toyota, having enjoyed a pre-work swim, when a man stepped out from behind the car and aimed at them with a single-barrel shotgun.

Claire Hart, 50, raised a pleading arm towards him. The man was Lance Hart, her husband of 26 years who she had walked out on days earlier, after years of emotional abuse. Ignoring her protestations, Lance, 57, fired three shots, killing his wife and daughter before turning the gun on himself.

A pool attendant, hearing the bangs, ran out in time to catch 19-year-old Charlotte Hart's final words: "It was my Dad who shot me." She died on the tarmac next to the bodies of her mother and father.

"We always knew our father was a bad person, but it was in an invisible way," says Luke. "We were controlled and repressed – but thought we were safe physically."

Advertisement

On the second anniversary of the deaths and Luke and Ryan Hart, 28 and 27, are sitting in the living room of their new home in Surrey. The television stand is cluttered with family photos that show Charlotte horse riding and Claire beaming alongside her. On the mantelpiece, there is a china model of a fireplace over which five Christmas stockings hang; one for each of the children and their two dogs – who are excitedly clambering on and off the sofas as we talk. Lance is nowhere to be seen.

To commemorate their mother and sister, Ryan and Luke have written a book, Operation Lighthouse, which has helped them process how their family ended up in such an unimaginable situation. They now understand that they, too, were victims.

Charlotte and Claire Hart died of gunshot wounds in a swimming pool car park in Spalding two years ago. Photo / Supplied

It wasn't until the brothers were in the Spalding police station, following the murders, that they realised the warning signs had been there all along. Ryan was distraught; Luke felt utterly disconnected. Sat there, in a state of extreme distress, they spotted a poster about coercive and controlling behaviour, a form of domestic abuse that had become a criminal offence six months earlier, in December 2015.

Even now, it is still too often not recognised as a crucial element of domestic abuse and some police forces are ill-equipped to deal with it. Conviction rates have been low, although a number of cases have seen prison sentences handed down, such as 24-year-old Matthew Bailey who was jailed for six months this week for the "psychological abuse" of his girlfriend, whom he had banned from using social media, told what to wear, harassed with phone calls and threatened to kill her family if she broke up with him.

All are tell-tale signs of coercive and controlling behaviour.

"We saw a number of characteristics on that poster, like the rigid and arbitrary enforcement of rules, financial control, turning up at your place of work and stealing phone records," explains Luke. "It was the perfect description of what we had been living under for our entire lives."

To those who knew them, the Harts were a wholesome family. They had a large house, often travelled in a pack of five and seemed to adore one another. The boys were diligent A* students. Charlotte was a keen horse rider and planned to become a teacher. Claire, who worked at Morrisons, was her best friend.

But behind closed doors, the family was under Lance's nightmarish control. "If you see a kid who never breaks a rule that's weird," says Luke. "If you see a family that's never apart, that's not normal. There's something wrong.

"All these things that, on the outside, seem to show cohesion were actually coercion."

Claire at the family home Lance had spent tens of thousands of pounds renovating. Photo / supplied

Lance, a builder's merchant, had a volatile temper. He was never violent, but could inflict upon Claire – the main target of his abuse – agonising pain, by triggering a nerve associated with her multiple sclerosis. When he broke a plate, he would spend hours cursing and blaming his family. He drove recklessly – going 70 mph in a 30 mph zone – to scare them.

"Our lives meant nothing to him," says Ryan.

On one occasion, when Luke was a toddler, Lance almost killed him – something he didn't find out until after the funeral. "My father knew I had a peanut allergy, but fed me peanut butter to demonstrate control over my mother," he says.

Another marker of emotional abuse was Lance's strict financial control. Charlotte used to enjoy taking the dogs to agility training, but Lance badgered her about the £10 weekly fee until she stopped. Meanwhile, he spent thousands of pounds on building an extension to make the family appear wealthy.

"I used to look at others and think, 'How does everyone do life, it's so hard'," says Luke. "Our father created a world where we could only live secretly. It was like an ever-constricting prison, until the point that you're crushed."

Ryan, Luke and Charlotte on holiday in Miami. Photo / supplied

When they went to university (Luke to Warwick and Ryan to Durham, both to study engineering) the brothers returned home every weekend to check on their Mum and sister. Ryan avoided having anything more than "semi-friends", let alone girlfriends, because he didn't want to compromise his ability to look after them.

Lance charged the brothers a nightly fee, in an attempt to stop them from saving enough money to liberate Charlotte and Claire. "It was more expensive to go home than to stay in a hotel," Ryan recalls. When he was promoted at work, his fee went up. Later, Lance demanded he pay £10,000 to upgrade the garage, where he kept a motorbike.

Every so often, one of the brothers stood up to their father – but they always lived to regret it. Withholding his reaction at the time, Lance would mete out cruel punishments later. "He would feed the dogs food he knew to be poisonous," says Ryan. "We knew the more we challenged him the more he would do it."

They felt powerless. "What could we do? We hoped he would die when he got skin cancer then prostate cancer. Everything would have been easier," says Luke. "We didn't feel empowered to act against him, so we got our heads down, worked really hard and saved up to get our Mum and sister out."

Lance Hart restricted his children's hobbies and made them feel guilty about spending money. Photo / supplied

It was four days after the brothers were finally able to move Charlotte and their Mum out of the family home, and into a rented flat nearby, that Lance murdered them.

"We hadn't understood the danger, because there hadn't been any violence," says Luke. "We didn't realise most people are killed after leaving."

They now know that, on average, two women in England and Wales are killed each week at the hands of a partner or ex. Lance, who had paella and a glass of red wine as his last meal, had started researching men who kill their wives weeks before Claire had walked out. He had left a 12-page suicide note next to a to-do list.

"Our father googled men murdering their wives and was clearly convinced by what he read," says Ryan. "It's not surprising. The articles about our father praised him, said he was a good man."

Two years after their ordeal, Luke and Ryan have tried to move on with their lives and talk animatedly about having found some meaning amid the pain.

Sharing their experience has helped saved lives, they say. Their story encouraged one woman to leave her husband who, police later discovered, had been plotting to kill her.

"I love to think we're ruining the lives of these really narcissistic, horrible men who are controlling their families," says Luke.

The brothers live in Surrey now with the family dogs Indi and Bella. Photo / The Telegraph

Ryan, who spends every other month on an oil rig in Qatar as an engineer, has learnt to play the piano as an emotional release. Luke also works in the oil industry, but in Surrey, where he looks after the brothers' home and dogs. He's happy in his own company and spends his spare time reading, mostly philosophy books.

But their father still haunts them.

"Relationships? Still working on it," says Ryan. "I avoided girlfriends my entire life because it would have meant abandoning Mum and Charlotte. I'm trying to open up to people more as I realise it's not going to hurt anyone.

"But I'm not one for marriage, after seeing how it restricted our Mum and held her prisoner. If I ever have a serious relationship, I don't want there to be any barriers to her leaving if she wants to."

"We want to be the opposite of our father," Luke adds. "We don't need control to feel like men."