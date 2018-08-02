A top student, a teenage tearaway and middle-class rebel are among the youths who make up the group of thugs which pelted a disabled woman with flour and eggs.

The image of the youngsters smiling and pointing at the vulnerable victim as she cowers on a park bench has caused widespread revulsion.

Four boys – two aged 17 and two aged 15 – have been arrested and bailed following Friday's incident in a park in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, the Daily Mail reported.

The teenagers cannot be identified because of their ages but five names – the four suspects and the boy who took the photo – have been widely shared online.

Boy one - 'A top student from a polite, respectable family'

Neighbours of the boy's family described them as a pleasant unit that mostly keep to themselves.

His parents, who are both said to be "polite and respectable", are quite active on social media and enjoy sharing glamorous selfies online.

A schoolfriend of the boy expressed their shock after discovering his involvement, adding that he was a "good worker with good grades" who never got into trouble.

They told The Sun: "The worst he ever did was turn up for school without a jumper. He goes to the gym and listens to his parents. He was a good boy."

It is thought that boy one fell in with the wrong crowd through his friendship with boy two.

Boy two - 'Rebel against his wealthy middle-class upbringing'

Living in a £1million home set in an acre of land and with a sports car on the drive, boy two seemingly lives an idyllic life.

But the youngster, shown clinging on to the bag of flour in the photograph, has spent the majority of his teenage years rebelling against his middle-class lifestyle.

His father, a top professional, refused to comment on the saga when asked but is said to be upset with his son's bad behaviour at school.

One person who knows the boy told The Sun that he first started getting into trouble during a rough patch at home.

Boy three - 'The ringleader' who has 'flirted with trouble for years'

Some have suggested that boy three, seen standing at the back of the group, is the ringleader of the gang.

He has been described by some as a tearaway who repeatedly argues with his parents and who has "flirted with trouble for years".

However his father claims he was simply walking home and had cut through the park.

They apparently gestured for him to join them in the photo behind the woman who was covered in eggs and flour.

He left shortly afterwards but confessed to his parents when the image began circulating on social media hours later.

His father said: "He told me what he had done and I told him that it was an idiotic thing to do.

"I marched him straight down to the local police station and made him tell the officers what had happened.

"There's been death threats made against him online and we've told the police about it. He's at home at the moment and that's where he's staying."

Boy four - 'Difficult' son of hard-working mother and 'absent father'

Well-known among neighbours for his "difficult" behaviour, boy four lives in detached home on a pretty cul-de-sac with his mother.

One neighbour told The Sun: "He comes from a broken home and his poor mum works long shifts and struggles to cope.

"She's a lovely woman and works very hard. But you can tell he's missing that father figure."

He celebrated his birthday shortly after the incident and his mother said the scandal risks wrecking his party.

She told MailOnline: "We can't say anything about what went on over the weekend but my son's name has been leaked over the internet and we've had threats.

"I've reported the abuse to police and we are now under their protection. If anyone comes to our home to cause problems, we have a number we can call which will get the police here straight away.

"This isn't what we need. It's my son's birthday and we've got family here for his party."

Boy five - 'Nice boy' from a smart house in a well-kept estate

The boy behind the camera lives close to the bench where the incident happened, in a smart home on a tidy estate.

The stepmother of the teen told MailOnline: "He's not a tearaway - he's just been a stupid boy."

She said: "He got caught up in it all, it was a stupid thing to do.

"He's never been in any major bother before but this is serious. His dad won't say anything about it because the police have asked him not to but he's upset.

"I don't know why the lad got involved. As far as I know he just took the photo. I don't know anything about him throwing the eggs and flour.

"But he should have had nothing to do with it in the first place. He's not a tearaway, though, he's just been a stupid boy."

A neighbour claimed he is a "nice and polite boy", while a former schoolfriend said he was "a bit of a weirdo".

The "vulnerable woman" who was the victim of the shocking attack as she sat on a park bench broke her silence this week.

The 49-year-old woman - who asked not to be named - was left distressed after having flour and eggs poured over her by the youths.

She was further humiliated when four teenagers mocked her by posing for a photo as she cowered in front of them covered head to toe in flour.

The shocking image has been widely distributed on social media including Facebook.

The woman, who lives close to the scene of the attack in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, condemned the teenagers.

However she said she was worried about heightening tensions on the 1960s Howard estate where she lives and where many tenants live in fear of local teenagers.

Standing outside her terraced house, she said: "I don't consider it acceptable but I don't particularly want to escalate the current tension in the area.

"I've got to be careful with how I deal with things obviously."

She added: "People have rallied round me."

The woman, who has short dark hair, said she was giving a statement to police this afternoon.

She added: "I've written out what I want to say. I'll know more when I've given a statement to them."