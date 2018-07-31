Mexican authorities say an Aeromexico airliner has suffered an "accident" in the northern state of Durango.

The airline says in its Twitter account that it is "trying to verify the information and obtain details." Aeromexico says it involved an Embraer 190 plane with capacity of 100 passengers.

The civil defense office of Durango state says the plane came down in a field near the airport for the state capital, also named Durango. The agency has published photos of a smoking but seemingly relatively intact plane lying on its belly in a field. Lines of ambulances are seen waiting at the site.

The governor of Mexico's Durango state said there have been no fatalities in the crash.

Durango Governor Jose Aispuro wrote in his Twitter account that "it is confirmed there were no fatalities in the accident".

The head of Mexico's Transport Department said earlier that "the plane fell upon takeoff." Gerardo Ruiz Eparza says there were 97 passengers and four crew members aboard the plane.

- AP