A mother, her daughter and the family dog were discovered dead inside a car at a southwest Sydney home yesterday — in what appears to be a suicide pact following a family tragedy.

Neighbours of the family from Greenacre noticed a haunting message on the family's door before the bodies were found in a car at the back of their property.

"Dear neighbours please call the police we are in our car in the backyard," the note read.

The five-line note signed off "Thank you … love you".

Advertisement

Her brother, Pouya Pouladian, 24, was a student pilot, paying his own way through university when he died. Photo / Facebook

It is understood a second note was left on the back windscreen of the car, saying they could no longer go on after the death of 24-year-old Pouya Pouladian — their son and brother — who died after an alleged botched surgical procedure.

University student Ashley Pouladian, 20, who has been locally identified one of the women inside the car, is understood to have been suffering from depression following her brother's death.

In March, she posted a heartbreaking message on her Facebook page to break the news.

"Due to medical negligence and unforeseen events post-operation, my 24 year old brother, Pouya Pouladian, passed away a few days ago," she wrote on March 9.

"He was an amazing and hardworking person who never failed to care deeply for my mother and I. He was truly our inspiration in life.

"Words cannot describe what an angel he was. Rest easy Captain Pouya."

Aspiring pilot Mr Pouladian had created a Gofundme page in October last year — called "Can't breathe!!!" — in an attempt to raise $6000 for the surgery.

"I have been struggling to sleep and breathe properly for many years now," he wrote "Apparently I have a severe case of sleep apnoea and it's caused by my sinuses and the nasal passages not being straight.

It is understood a second note was left on the back windscreen of the car, saying they could no longer go on after the death of 24-year-old Pouya Pouladian — their son and brother — who died after an alleged botched surgical procedure.

University student Ashley Pouladian, 20, who has been locally identified one of the women inside the car, is understood to have been suffering from depression following her brother's death.

In March, she posted a heartbreaking message on her Facebook page to break the news.

"Due to medical negligence and unforeseen events post-operation, my 24 year old brother, Pouya Pouladian, passed away a few days ago," she wrote on March 9.

"He was an amazing and hardworking person who never failed to care deeply for my mother and I. He was truly our inspiration in life.

"Words cannot describe what an angel he was. Rest easy Captain Pouya."

Ashley Pouladian, 20, was discovered dead inside the car. Photo / Supplied

Aspiring pilot Mr Pouladian had created a Gofundme page in October last year — called "Can't breathe!!!" — in an attempt to raise $6000 for the surgery.

"I have been struggling to sleep and breathe properly for many years now," he wrote "Apparently I have a severe case of sleep apnoea and it's caused by my sinuses and the nasal passages not being straight.

The family were of were of Iranian background and had only a few relations in Australia.

A NSW Police spokeswoman told news.com.au the force was investigating the deaths of two people in Greenacre.

"About 2.15pm on Monday, emergency services were called to a home on Hebe Street, after the bodies of two women and a dog (German Shepherd) were located in a vehicle in the driveway of the home," she said.

"A crime scene has been established and police from Auburn Police Area Command have commenced inquiries.

"Initial inquiries suggest the deaths are not suspicious however investigations continue."