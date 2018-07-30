A van driver has been sacked after being filmed repeatedly splashing pedestrians by driving into large puddles in Canada.

The unnamed driver was captured on the dashcam of a car in front veering across a main road and drenching three separate people in the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

The footage, filmed on King Edward Avenue, near the University of Ottawa, was uploaded to YouTube via an account called 'Saif Khan'. It has since been viewed more than 800,000 times.

At the end of the video, the logo of a construction company, Black & McDonald, is clearly visible on the side of the van, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The company has since apologised on Facebook to the pedestrians affected and described the driver's behaviour as "unacceptable".

It also said the driver was "no longer employed" with the company, which is based in nearby Toronto.

Police in Ottawa confirmed they were looking into the incident and that although there is no by-law or offence in the province of Ontario for splashing a pedestrian, drivers could face a "mischief" charge if intent could be proved.

A police sergeant with Ottawa's traffic services section, Mark Gatien, later confirmed that the force would not be taking any action against the driver after learning they had been dismissed.

He told the Ottawa Sun newspaper that the force felt the loss of employment was a sufficient punishment.

"We consider the file now closed," he said. "The outcome from the employer we feel is enough of a lesson learned for him and your readers and viewers."