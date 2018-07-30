Terrifying footage shows the moment dozens of Greeks take refuge in the sea in a last ditch attempt to save themselves from blazing wildfires.

Residents in Mati, east of Athens, were at the epicentre of the deadly fires with 91 people killed so far according to authorities, the Daily Mail reported.

Video has emerged of dozens of people who fled into the sea to escape the flames of the fires.

People escaping wildfires wade into the waters of the 'Silver Coast' beach in Mati, Greece. Photo / AP

The footage, shot by a survivor on Monday July 23, showed people huddled together in the sea to save themselves from the flames.

Frightened people can be seen embracing one another in the water as smoke fills the air around them.

The fires trapped people in cars and on the edge of cliffs, while others were forced to jump off to survive, or rush into the sea from the beach.

At least 91 people were killed, a fire brigade spokeswoman said, and the death toll was expected to rise. Twenty five people remain missing.

Officials said more than 1000 homes were destroyed or damaged and at least 300 vehicles were burned.

Officials in Greece have said 30 of the bodies recovered have been identified.

Forensic experts who helped at major disasters, including the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, have flown to Athens to assist with the identification of the victims.

The specialist team are from Germany's Federal Criminal Police.

They were involved in the 2004 Tsunami that claimed the lives of over 200,000 people and a 2002 mid-air collision of a Russian charter flight and a DHL cargo plane over southern Germany that killed 71 people.

Relatives of the victims have been told to report to the city's mortuary until the weekend to give a DNA sample to help with the identification process.

In an image from video provided by Elia Kallia, people escape wildfires by wading into the waters at Mati, Greece. Photo / AP

Burnt houses and trees following a wildfire in Mati, east of Athens. Photo / AP

Formal identification of those who died is not expected until later next week.

Athens Coroner Nikolaos Kalogrias said many of the bodies are burned beyond recognition.

A burned compound is seen next to the sea in Mati, east of Athens. Photo / AP

In this aerial view taken from a drone, showing the devastation caused by Greece wildfires, in the village of Mati. Photo / AP

Members of the city's dental school have also been involved in the grim process of identification.

Greek authorities are examining aerial photographs taken by US Naval planes and drones to see of the blaze in the forests above Mati, the worst affected area, were started deliberately.