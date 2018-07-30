Two nine-year-old twins who went missing in Greece's wildfires died "hugging" their grandparents, it was confirmed late on Friday.

A family friend announced on Facebook that the bodies of sisters Sophia and Vassiliki Philippopoulou were identified along with their grandparents. Angelos Kontos wrote: "The epilogue has been written. All 4 found hugging each other. Not even death could tear them apart."

A private detective employed by the family later confirmed the news.

They were among the 26 bodies found huddled together in a "last embrace" on a cliff edge as the fires raged around them.

The sisters' disappearance gripped the country's attention after their father, Yiannis, claimed to have caught sight of them in TV news footage showing people getting off a fishing boat used to rescue survivors. He made an emotional appeal on national TV for anyone who had been on the boat to contact him.

Yiannis, who had driven with his family from their home in Kallithea, in the southern suburbs of Athens, to their summerhouse in Mati on Monday afternoon, spent hours desperately searching local hospitals for his daughters and their grandparents.

However, hopes of the girls being found alive began to fade when another passenger on the boat came forward to confirm that the children belonged to him.

The death toll from the worst wild fires in Europe this century rose to 88 on Friday night after a woman in her 40's died in hospital. The unnamed woman had been in hospital since Monday.

The Health Ministry said 12 other people remained in hospital with serious injuries.

Forensics experts have faced a difficult task trying to identify the bodies of those who perished.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Friday he assumed "political responsibility" for the tragedy.

The government has come in for strong criticism over its response to the disaster despite a €40 million relief fund.

Experts have said that a mix of poor urban planning, including a lack of proper access routes and the construction of too many buildings next to combustible forest areas, contributed to what were Europe's worst wildfires this century.