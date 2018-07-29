An Australian truck driver has filmed himself snorting white powder with a $10 note and smoking from a glass pipe while on duty.

In the clip, the man - wearing a shirt bearing the logo of a Victorian company, Doncarm Transport, - is seen telling the camera "this is going to be a big day" and saying "f**k me this hasn't been done for a very long time".

Two lines of white powder were placed on a tray, with the truck driver telling the camera "Breakfast for two right here. Now this is gonna hurt like a motherf**ker".

The driver then rolls up a $10 note before sending a message for his mother, saying: "Mum if you're watching this I suggest you f**king change the channel... That burns... my eyes are watering... what a moment."

An Australian truck driver has been filmed snorting a white powder through a $10 note while behind the wheel. Photo / ABC

He then is seen snorting one of the lines, groaning loudly and saying that it hurt before proceeding to light a glass pipe and inhaling the unknown substance.

A representative for Doncarm Transport told the ABC the driver left the company three months ago and is unsure when the video was taken.

The spokesman said he was not sure if the truck was Doncarm's.

According to 9 News, the driver contacted the administrators of the Facebook page that posted the video begging them to take it down.

The man snorts white powder and boasts: "My eyes are watering." Photo / ABC

"Plz remove it," he wrote. "I have asked 3 time for you to remove. I'll be getting legal advice."

Page administrator and truck driver, Scott Allen, said the video was sent to him by a fellow truck driver.

"It's been floating around our group for a few days," he told ABC.

"We posted it because we don't want these people in our industry. We do so much to be safe and improve things, and then this comes along and drags us back 20 years.

"I don't want people to think this represents the industry, because it doesn't."

Following the video, social media users have slammed the man with many saying he is putting lives at risk.

Users have slammed the man for his negligence and for allegedly putting lives at risk. Photo / ABC

"Are you f**ken kidding me it's d**kheads like this that give other honest truckies a bad name. Get off the road," one wrote.

"You are both not worth the oxygen you breathe idiots. Get a life before you take some innocent family out," another wrote.

Another wrote: "This dumb a*se is off his chops. How many people is he going to kill tonight? Both car and truck drivers alike. What a boofhead."

"And this is behind the wheel of a truck ffs should have his HR license stripped so people don't get killed when his 'high' finally carks him."

In a statement, Victoria Police's media unit told the ABC that police were "… aware of a video of what appears to be a truck driver taking illicit substances" and are investigating.