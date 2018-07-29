A mass shooting in New Orleans has left three people dead and at least seven injured.

The incident occurred in the 3400 block of South Claiborne around 8.30pm local time (11.30am AEST).

Police said three victims died at the scene while the seven injured were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Three of the injured victims were taken by ambulance, while the four remaining arrived by private rides.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, the Saturday's shooting happened in the vicinity of Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge, which has been the site of gang violence in the past.

Related articles:

WORLD

Michelle Carter's bid to be freed: Chilling texts 'cherry picked'

28 Jul, 2018 9:03pm
6 minutes to read
NEW ZEALAND

18-month-old death prompts homicide investigation

26 Jul, 2018 4:53pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

More arrests after McLaren Falls homicide

26 Jul, 2018 12:21pm
Quick Read