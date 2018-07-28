Mongrel Mob members were being monitored closely by Queensland police for an extended period before the gang was declared an "identified organisation'' this week.

Sources have told the Bulletin police had been in close contact with members in the southeast about their movements and expansion, including talking to them.

It is understood Queensland police have also been working closely with New Zealand authorities to identify members and get an understanding of how the gang works across the Tasman.

Assistant Commissioner Brian Wilkins said the declaration, made on Thursday by State Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath, would help police curb the gang's growth and potential criminal behaviour.

"We've been keeping a close eye on them for some time but they hadn't been a declared organisation," Mr Wilkins said.

"Now that they are, we can use the legislation in relation to the wearing of colours and associating, it gives us the authority to deal with them, which is a good thing.

"It brings in the laws around the wearing of a patch in a licensed premises.

"It's about keeping the community safe … this is a very positive thing for us."

Mudgeeraba MP Ros said bikie gangs were not welcome on the Gold Coast and the Labor Government needed to get tough on them.

"We here on the Gold Coast are sick to death of Labor. They're soft on crime. The bikies are back, they've been given the keys to the city by Annastacia Palaszczuk and her lazy, soft-on-crime Labor Government," Ms Bates said.

But Police Minister Mark Ryan on Thursday denied the Government had been soft on bikies.

"They are not wearing their patches any more because of our strongest, toughest, most comprehensive anti-bikie legislation in the nation. This is legislation that is being copied right across the country," Mr Ryan said. "Our laws are effective in the way they are putting pressure on people who are participating in outlaw motorcycle gang activity.

"We have seen bikies fleeing the jurisdiction and crossing the border into New South Wales to put their colours on.

"That shows how tough our laws are in this respect. It also shows our resolve."

- Gold Coast Bulletin