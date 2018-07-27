The McDonald's employee who body-slammed a rude customer who threw a milkshake at her has broken her silence.

In a chat with Marie Dayag, the woman who posted the original video, the McDonald's worker told her side of the story revealing the extent of her injuries suffered while bashing the rude customer.

"That s**t was crazy! That s**t blew up. I guess I'm a world star now!" she said in a follow-up video.

"It was crazy. I mean people think just because you're working you have to put up with that. I tried to hold off but she was talking a lot of smack for a long time.

"I wasn't even going to hit her but I get it, when a big girl comes your way you're going to panic.

"There was nothing on them (my fists), just that. I was bleeding because I hit her in the teeth, otherwise, that's all I got."

A female McDonald's worker has been caught on camera in a fight with a customer who appeared to throw a milkshake at her and hit her with a tray, allegedly over a free soda. / instagram

The McDonald's worker, who has since gone viral, claims she still has her job but is currently suspended from entering the store where the incident took place.

"I still have my job". But "I'm not allowed to be (eat) there."

The brawl was posted to Facebook and Instagram by Nevada resident Marie Dayag, who said the fight started when the customer tried to put soda in a free water cup.

Dayag wrote: "The lady asked for a water cup and supervisor shut down the soda machine because she wasn't letting her get a free soda."

Dayag's video shows the two women arguing before the fight breaks out.

The Manager shut down the soda machine before insults and milkshakes were thrown.

While the audio is difficult to hear, the row appears to be over money. At one point the woman behind the counter can be heard saying "since you can't afford one".

The customer can also be heard saying "that's why your a** is behind the f***ing counter" before throwing a French fry across the restaurant.

She can also be heard repeatedly shouting "fight me" across the restaurant.

Dayag's Facebook page says she lives in Las Vegas, Nevada, and was born in San Mateo, California. It is not known where the fight took place.

The second piece of footage shows the fight breaking out after the customer hurls a milkshake at the employee.

As the staff member storms toward her, the customer picks up a metal tray and hits her in the head with it, but she barely notices.

The customers hit the employee across the face with a metal tray.

Instead, the worker grabs the customer by the hair and begins raining punches down on her head and face.

She then picks her up and throws her over a nearby table as other employees and even a customer runs over to try and break it up.

The pair are eventually separated as another McDonald's worker tries to move the customer away, but the customer then begins fighting her instead.

At one point during the brawl the worker can be heard yelling 'my momma aint dead, you respect my momma' - though it was not clear what this was in reference to.

That restarts the brawl, with the customer beaten in the head and face a second time before the original employee throws her over another table.

At one point the staff member can be heard shouting "my momma ain't dead, you respect my momma", though it is not clear what this is in reference to.

The customer also picks up a chair and makes as if she is about to hit the employee, but is quickly disarmed having apparently given up all hope of winning.

A few more angry words are exchanged but no more punches are thrown before the footage cuts out.