Dozens of people are reportedly being held hostage inside a Los Angeles grocery store, where there have been reports of a shooting.

Video of the scene shows police have surrounded the Trade Joe's grocery store.

It is understood some customers ran out of Trader Joe's, while some of the customers stuck inside are hiding.

There is an active police incident at the Trader Joe’s near the intersection of Hyperion Ave and Griffith Park Blvd in #Silverlake. Please stay clear of the area. A Public Information Officer is responding and more information will be released as it becomes available. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 21, 2018

A woman believed to have been shot was dragged away from the entry while unconscious.

Advertisement

CBS reported that aman had shot his grandmother and girlfriend in South Los Angeles and was then chased by police. He allegedly shot at officers.

He crashed his vehicle, got out and ran into the store, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told CNN.

People appear to escape the store using a ladder. Photo / CBS

Video shot from a helicopter showed armed officers carrying shields outside the store and a man walking out with his hands up.

The video also showed officers carrying a person who appeared to be injured, as well as people climbing out of a store window and down a ladder.

Some customers have run outside and police are trying to determine how many are inside.

There were reports of gunshots.