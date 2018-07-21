A 19-year-old woman has been killed in an attack after a neighbour heard "horrendous screaming" in a Melbourne CBD apartment complex this morning.

Commander, Tim Hansen, of the North West Metro region, this afternoon told reporters that the woman, from Pakenham, died from "assault related injuries" when a party she was attending was crashed. There are unverified reports she was stabbed to death.

Police were called to an address at the EQ Tower on A'Beckett Street about 5.15am Saturday following reports of a woman suffering serious injuries. Paramedics attended but the victim died at the scene.

Hansen said the woman was part of a group who had rented a short term stay apartment in the building. During the course of the night, a "second group" arrived at the address on the 56th floor, and "a dispute of some nature occurred resulting in the victim being assaulted".

"A number of persons have immediately left that party," Hansen said.

"Police arrived to what was a fairly chaotic scene."

At least 12 people are assisting the Homicide squad with inquiries but the alleged offender was not believed to be among them, police said. It's not yet clear if the two groups were known to each other. Hansen said the only known link so far was that both groups were of "African-Australian heritage" and all members aged around 19-20 years old.

"My understanding is this wasn't a random attack," Hansen said.

"There's no sign of forced entry but we're trying to clarify what brought [the second group] there."

CCTV footage from the apartment building is currently being reviewed by authorities as police seek to locate the second group.

Nine News has reported that several nearby residents heard an argument between a man and woman around 2am in Anthony Street, close to the apartment block where the woman was found.

One neighbour, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, told reporters she heard "horrendous screaming" coming from the building in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"They were shouting and screaming and the girl's scream was incredibly loud … just screeching," she said.

"Normally I would call the police but they went off down the road.

"But it's not unusual coming from this building.

"So much goes on in the building in the middle of the night with people drunk."

The 65-storey EQ Tower is popular as a short term stay destination. The serviced apartment building rents rooms starting from approximately $125 per night.

Outside the building, forensic investigators this morning appeared focused on a green Honda parked on the street and sifted through a rubbish bin where they were seen retrieving a pair of jeans.

A grieving young man approached by media outside the tower asked a cameraman to stop filming, Fairfax reported.

"My friend just died," the man aged in his late teens or early 20s said.

Police said the victim's family has been notified of her death.

"We've put support around the family … we are reaching out not only to the family but the extended community of the victim," Mr Hansen said.

The area was earlier cordoned off but traffic is now moving freely through A'Beckett Street. Nearby, Anthony Street remains closed as police scour the area for evidence.