A meeting between two of the world's most influential leaders has left one man in particular questioning his future.

Financier Bill Browder is in hiding after a near decade-long cat and mouse chase across the globe with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Browder - who has exposed corruption, fraud and human rights abuse in Russia - was surprised his name was brought up at Putin's meeting with US President, Donald Trump.

The pair reportedly discussed 'striking a deal' - to swap Browder and his alleged associates - in exchange for US access to 12 Russian agents charged with meddling in the 2016 presidential election campaign.

Putin's self-proclaimed nemesis is confident he won't be handed over if a dirty deal is struck with the US. Browder is not convinced it's a real deal.

He told Newstalk ZB's Larry Williams he immigrated to the UK 29 years ago, and holds British citizenship.

"If Putin wants me he needs to have a meeting with a different head of state, that is Theresa May."