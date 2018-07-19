Police believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack on Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Officers think several Russians were involved in the attempted murder of the former double agent in Salisbury and are looking for more than one suspect, the Daily Mail reported.

It is understood that the suspected attackers have been recorded on CCTV, which has then been cross-checked with records of people entering the UK at that time.

In this July 6 photo, an elderly man walks by as police officers guard metal fencing surrounding tents outside the location of the John Baker House for homeless people in Salisbury. Photo / AP

It comes as an inquest opens today into the death of Dawn Sturgess, 44, who died this month after apparently coming into contact with the same batch of Novichok.

Her partner Charlie Rowley, 45, was left fighting for his life after also being contaminated by the chemical weapon.

It is understood mother-of-three Sturgess was exposed to at least 10 times the amount of nerve agent the Skripals came into contact with.

Investigators are working to the theory that the substance was in a discarded perfume bottle found by the couple in a park or somewhere in Salisbury city centre.

Rowley says that after finding the bottle, Sturgess sprayed Novichok straight on to her both of her wrists, the source said.

The Metropolitan Police, who are leading the investigation, declined to comment.

But a source with knowledge of the investigation told the Press Association: "Investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the Novichok attack through CCTV and have cross-checked this with records of people who entered the country around that time.

"They (the investigators) are sure they (the suspects) are Russian."

Sturgess' inquest will be opened today in Salisbury and the hearing is expected to be adjourned to allow police inquiries to continue.

Dawn Sturgess died after being exposed to nerve agent Novichok. Photo / AP

On Wednesday, a fingertip search of Queen Elizabeth Gardens in Salisbury was carried out.

The park and other locations in Salisbury and nearby Amesbury were cordoned off last month after the exposure of the couple to the nerve agent.

Novichok is thought to have been left behind by the would-be assassins who targeted former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and Yulia (pictured) in Salisbury four months ago. Photo / Supplied

Searches of properties could last months after 400 items were recovered, officers warned, while waste and litter will be removed as part of the sweep of public areas.

Last week counter-terrorism detectives revealed they had found a small bottle containing Novichok at Rowley's home in Muggleton Road, Amesbury.

They are trying to establish where the container came from, and how it came to be in his house.

A specialist team member in a military protective suit leaves the front entrance of John Baker House. Photo / AP

A team of international experts from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was called in to independently verify this.

Two Russian soldiers make a routine check of metal containers with toxic agents at a chemical weapons storage site that held similar agents to Novichok. Photo / AP

They have finished collecting samples which will now be analysed at two OPCW labs before the results are reported back to the UK.

Public Health England said the risk to the public remains low but it continued to "strongly advise" not to pick up any unknown "strange items" such as syringes, needles, cosmetics or similar objects made of materials such as metal, plastic or glass.