World Cup digest moves separately

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — About 10 months after having a baby, Serena Williams plays in the Wimbledon final against Angelique Kerber. Williams is bidding for her eighth championship at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam title in all, which would equal Margaret Court's all-time record. By Howard Fendrich. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Early copy has moved.

Advertisement

TEN--WIMBLEDON-MEN

LONDON — Novak Djokovic took a two-sets-to-one lead over Rafael Nadal into the resumption of their suspended semifinal. Nadal won the fourth set 6-3, forcing a decider. By Howard Fendrich. Developing. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

WITH:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST — Real-time updates throughout the day.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE.

GLF--SCOTTISH OPEN

GULLANE, Scotland — Robert Rock takes a two-shot lead into the third round of the Scottish Open, held over the links at Gullane as a warm-up to next week's British Open. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--CHELSEA-SARRI HIRED

Chelsea hired Maurizio Sarri as its manager on a three-year contract on Saturday, bringing in a headstrong coach known for his expansive, attacking approach to football and for revitalizing Napoli in his only stint with a big European club. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 650 words, photo.

WITH:

— SOC--CHELSEA-JORGINHO — Jorginho follows Sarri to Chelsea from Napoli. SENT: 270 words, photo.

SOC--MLS-ROONEY'S DEBUT

WASHINGTON — English soccer star Wayne Rooney is scheduled to make his MLS debut for D.C. United against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. By Bobby Bancroft. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Game starts at 0000 GMT.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

AMIENS, France — Greg Van Avermaet holds a six-second lead in the Tour de France as it enters a mostly flat 181-kilometer (112-mile) ride from Dreux to Amiens in Stage 8. It's the last leg before the feared cobblestones of Stage 9. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1430 GMT, photos.

WITH:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Andrew Dampf and Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

LONDON — England won the toss and chose to bat against India in the second one-day international at Lord's on Saturday. Both teams were unchanged from India's eight-wicket win in the first of three matches. England was 292-6 with three overs left. SENT: 130 words. Will be updated at end of England's innings.

CRI--SRI LANKA-SOUTH AFRICA

GALLE, Sri Lanka — South Africa was bowled out for 73 on Saturday, its lowest total since readmission to international cricket, as Sri Lanka won the first test by 278 runs with two full days to spare. SENT: 550 words, photos.

WITH:

— CRI--SOUTH AFRICA-STEYN RECORD — Steyn equals South African record for most test wickets. SENT: 120 words, photos.

RGU--SUPER RUGBY

DUNEDIN, New Zealand — The Dunedin-based Highlanders rallied from 17-3 down in the first half and 34-22 in the second to beat Melbourne 43-37 in Super Rugby on Saturday, leaving the Rebels' playoff chances in jeopardy. SENT: 440 words.

BOX--PACQUIAO-MATTHYSSE

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Argentinian Lucas Matthysse will have "no respect" as he seeks to knock out Manny Pacquiao and defend his World Boxing Association welterweight title in Sunday's showdown that could cap an illustrious career for the Filipino sports icon. By Eileen Ng. SENT: 560 words, photos.

BOX--ZEUGE-FIELDING

OFFENBURG, Germany — Germany's undefeated Tyron Zeuge puts his WBA super middleweight title on the line against Rocky Fielding of Britain. UPCOMING: 250 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

GLF--JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

SILVIS, Illinois — Michael Kim holds a four-stroke lead after 35 holes of the John Deere Classic. By Luke Meredith. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

GLF--SENIOR PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP

HIGHLAND PARK, Illinois — Scott Parel takes a one-stroke lead into the third round of the Constellation Senior Players Championship. The 53-year-old Parel, seeking his first PGA Tour Champions victory, is 11 under. By Andrew Seligman. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos.

GLF--LPGA TOUR

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Brooke Henderson shot a bogey-free 5-under 66 to move into a tie for the lead after two rounds at the Marathon Classic. SENT: 330 words, photos.

GLF--SENIOR WOMEN

WHEATON, Illinois — British golfers Laura Davies and Trish Johnson share the lead heading into the final two rounds of the first U.S. Senior Women's Open. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos.

BKN--SUMMER LEAGUE RDP

LAS VEGAS — Trips to Las Vegas feel better when they end on a win. The consolation round of the NBA Summer League gave teams a chance to experience that Friday. They had already been eliminated from the chance to win the tournament championship, but at least some can head to the airport on a high note. The winners' bracket of the tournament resumes with six second-round games Saturday. SENT: 660 words.

BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES

NEW YORK — Noah Syndergaard pitched out of trouble in a rusty return from the disabled list and helped himself with an RBI single as the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 4-2 on Friday night. SENT: 1,970 words, photos.

US WORLD SERIES OF POKER-MAIN EVENT

LAS VEGAS — The centerpiece no-limit Texas Hold 'em main event of the World Series of Poker is down to the final three players. One of the men will take home $8.8 million and a gold bracelet when the famed tournament wraps up Saturday in Las Vegas. By Regina Garcia Cano. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Play starts at 0030 GMT.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.