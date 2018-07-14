The Thai boys who were evacuated from the flooded cave in a dramatic rescue mission that gripped the world have spoken for the first time.

The youngsters and the coach of their Wild Boar football team thanked the team of divers who brought them to safety and the millions of well-wishes who offered their support from around the globe.

Speaking from their hospital beds the boys, aged between 11 and 16, all said they were in good health and listed traditional Thai cuisine dishes they wanted to eat, the Daily Mail reported.

Meanwhile Hollywood producers are gearing up to make a film based on the captivating saga.

"Thanks for saving me," said Prajak Sutham, who is known as 'Note', said simply.

"I'm in good health."

Adul Sam-on, who greeted British divers Rick Stanton and John Volanthen who first discovered the trapped boys, spoke in English in a video released by the Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital where they are being treated.

He said: "I'm very fine. Thank you heavy [a lot].

"Thank you so much."

Like the other boys he listed the food dishes they were longing to eat after their 16-day ordeal – including Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

Adul said: "I'm better. I'd like to have KFC.

Sompong Jaiwong, 'Pong', said: "Thank you everyone from around the globe for helping us.

"I'm healthy. I like to east basil pork with a fried egg."

Duangphet Premthep, aka 'Dom' said: "I'm healthy. Thank you for [your] help.

"I like to have rice with stewed pork leg.

Nattawut Takhamsai, aka Tle, said: "I'm healthy. I like to have crispy pork fried with basil. Thank you."

Pipat Phothi, 'Nick', said: "Thank you. I'm ok. I like to have rice with roast red pork and crispy pork."

Peerapat Sompiangjai, 'Nite' said: "I'm healthy. Thank you for your support. I like to have pork barbecue."

Panumas Saengdee, 'Mick' said: "I'm fine. I'm safe now. I'm healthy. I like to have pork fried with basil. Thank you."

The youngest boy, 11-year-old Chanin Wiboonrungruang, aka 'Titan', praised the Thai Navy Seals for rescuing the team.

He said: "Thank you [Thai] Navy Seals. Thank you everyone for your support. I'm fine.

He added: "I want to eat sushi."

Pornchai Khamluang, 'Tee', said: "I want to eat fried rice with crispy pork. Thank you for sending us your support."

Mongkol Boonpiam, 'Mark' said: "I'm fine and healthy. I want to have steak. Thank you Thai people."

Ekkarat Wongsukjan, 'Bew', added: "I'm fine. Thank you for your support."

The 25-year-old coach, who led the 12 boys into the Tham Luang cave on the ill-fated mission, thanked Thailand's military leader and all the rescue agencies involved in the dramatic evacuation.

Ekkapol Chantawong said: "Thank you the prime minister, all of the agencies, the [Thai] Navy Seals and all of the doctors."

He added: "I'm fine and I am healthy and able to eat normal food.

"I want to east fried rice with crispy pork."

he 12 boys and their coach will released from hospital at the end of next week, Thailand's Health Minister Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn announced.

But the minister ordered the boys, their parents and other family members not to give interviews to the media claiming highlighting the youngsters' plight could have a "negative impact on their mental health".

Piyasakol said: "We have advised all patients and their parents to avoid all media exposure because doing so may trigger post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms.

"We ask for collaboration from everyone to ensure that each boy spend time with their family and friends as much as possible."