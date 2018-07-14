MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Clashes between supporters and opponents of Nicaragua's Sandinista government raged as regional leaders held a session in Washington to find a solution to the crisis.

Argentina, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Peru and the United States sponsored an eight-point draft resolution at the Organization of American States calling on President Daniel Ortega's government to support a calendar for elections. They hope it will be put to vote next week.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said this week that 264 people have been killed since the protests began in mid-April — a figure disputed by Sandinista officials.

Ortega traveled in a caravan Friday to the city of Masaya for a rally, while in Managua clashes intensified as police and pro-government forces tried to evict students occupying the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua.

The Red Cross said there were wounded but did not provide a number

Tensions erupted after the government announced cuts to social security. The changes were quickly reversed, but protests took on a wider call for Ortega to step down.