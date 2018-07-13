NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as the market heads for a second straight week of healthy gains.

Industrial and energy companies rose more than the rest of the market Friday. Boeing climbed 1.1 percent and Devon Energy rose 1 percent.

It was the first big day of company earnings reports. Wells Fargo, which has been plagued by investigations into its business practices, lost 3 percent after reporting a drop in earnings.

The S&P 500 index rose half a point to 2,798.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 24,956. The Nasdaq composite added 8 points, or 0.1 percent, to 7,832.