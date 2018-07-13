World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — The men's semifinals: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic meet for the 52nd time, the most in tennis history. Nadal leads overall (26-25) and at Grand Slams (9-4), while they're even at Wimbledon (1-1), where Djokovic won their 2011 final. Kevin Anderson and John Isner have their 12th matchup, Isner leading 8-3. Anderson-Isner is underway. By Howard Fendrich.

Advertisement

TEN--WIMBLEDON-WOMEN'S FINAL

LONDON — Serena Williams has surprised herself in reaching the Wimbledon final. It's only the fourth tournament she's played since returning to the tour after having a baby. The final against Angelique Kerber of Germany will be the 14th match of Williams' return. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 650 words, photos.

— With:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON-THE LATEST — Real-time updates.

SOC--CHELSEA-CONTE

Antonio Conte's protracted divorce from Chelsea is finalized when he is fired after a two-year tenure in which he wins the English Premier League and FA Cup but fails to gain the power he craves at the London club. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

CHARTRES, France — Greg Van Avermaet will try to keep the lead of the Tour de France for a fourth consecutive day on this edition's longest leg, a 231-kilometer flat Stage 7 from Fougeres to Chartres. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

— With:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Andrew Dampf and Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos.

GLF--SCOTTISH OPEN

GULLANE, Scotland — American golfer Luke List leads on 7 under par heading into the second round of the Scottish Open, with Rickie Fowler and Lee Westwood in the group a shot back. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1900 GMT.

— Also:

— GLF--JOHN DEERE CLASSIC — Wheatcroft shoots 9-under for 1-stroke lead. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— GLF--LPGA TOUR — Suwannapura leads after first round at Marathon Classic. SENT: 330 words, photos.

SOC--JUVENTUS-RONALDO

TURIN, Italy — Turin boasts ice cream and pizza in the name of Cristiano Ronaldo as mania for the new Juventus signing gets into full swing in the city, and makes it seem as if he's as important as the Pope. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 900 words, photos.

CRI--SRI LANKA-SOUTH AFRICA

GALLE, Sri Lanka — A day after making a remarkable unbeaten 158, Dimuth Karunaratne again torments South Africa with a half-century as Sri Lanka begins to lock up the first test after day two. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CRI--ZIMBABWE-PAKISTAN

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — Pakistan has scored 308-7 and Zimbabwe is 99-8 in reply in the first one-day international. Developing.

GLF--BRITISH OPEN

Carnoustie is known more for its calamities than its champions, notably the collapse by Frenchman Jean Van de Velde. Of the six previous British Opens at Carnoustie, Ben Hogan is the only player to hold a 54-hole lead. The world's best golfers next week await perhaps the toughest links course. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

— With:

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-CAPSULES. By Doug Ferguson.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-HOLE BY HOLE.

— GLF--BRITISH OPEN-FACTS AND FIGURES.

Other stories:

— RGU--SUPER RUGBY — Chiefs beat Hurricanes 28-24. SENT: 370 words.

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Betts hits slam, Red Sox top Blue Jays 6-4 for 10th straight. SENT: 1,300 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.