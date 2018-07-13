Rumours of a "fake Melania" first began swirling in October last year — and new photos of the US First Lady in Brussels have reignited the popular theory.

As President Donald Trump and his wife touched down in Brussels earlier this week ahead of the NATO summit, photographers snapped pictures of the couple stepping off Air Force One.

New photos of the US First Lady in Brussels have reignited a popular theory about Melania Trump's bizarre disappearance from public life. Photo / AP

And it didn't take long for conspiracy theorists to go into overdrive, with many claiming Mrs Trump didn't look like herself — and speculating it was proof she had a body double standing in for her.

The new claims come just months after Mrs Trump, 48, all but disappeared from public view after an announcement made by her staff on May 14 revealed she had undergone an embolisation procedure to treat a kidney condition, which was described as benign.

The mother of one remained in a military hospital for five nights before returning to the White House on May 19 to recover, and wasn't seen for almost a month.

Her absence sparked endless rumours, with some believing her illness was used as an excuse to cover up the fact she had moved back to Trump Tower in New York with 12-year-old son Barron, or had undergone a facelift.

This new Melania double is weak sauce. #wheresmelania pic.twitter.com/yAsbR7CuQJ — Johnny Killoran (@metroville) July 10, 2018

I think we may have an answer to why Melania has been missing so much of late. Look closely. pic.twitter.com/ksyTLUQEDu — John Aravosis (@aravosis) July 10, 2018

Fake Melania is back y’all pic.twitter.com/EuaTpPkjPN — James St. James (@JSJdarling) July 10, 2018

I swear that this looks like fake Melania. pic.twitter.com/nudfbyqMrJ — Nurse Ratchett (@mycrankyboosez) July 11, 2018

Watching the interview with Trump as he left the US, Melania looks like a body double. It is not her. — Canada hates Trump (@Nortonvt) July 11, 2018



Despite the rampant speculation, White House staff refused to release any more information about Mrs Trump's illness, operation and subsequent recovery in order to protect the First Lady's privacy.

But the First Lady's body double rumours first went viral back in October 2017, after actor and comedian Andrea Wagner Barton posted her theory on Facebook.

Will the real Melania please stand up? Is it me or during his speech today a decoy “stood in” for Melania??... Posted by Andrea Wagner Barton on Friday, 13 October 2017

Those who believe in the theory cite the First Lady's changing appearance as "proof", while some have also pointed out a secret service agent with an uncanny resemblance to Mrs Trump.

According to the theory, Mrs Trump has a body double who takes her place at public events at certain times, and it has been fuelled by her penchant for sunglasses, clothing and accessories that often cover part of her face.

But the First Lady isn't the first celebrity to be accused of using a decoy.

In 2016, there were claims Hillary Clinton had been replaced by a body double and even a hologram after she collapsed at a 9/11 memorial service in New York after a battle with pneumonia.

And earlier this year, some theorists claimed a bizarre video of Meghan Markle appearing to "glitch" was evidence the now Duchess of Sussex had been replaced by a robot.