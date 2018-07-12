EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
thru 15, London — tennis, Wimbledon.
thru 29, France — cycling, Tour de France.
thru 16, Kingston, Jamaica — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 2nd test.
thru 16, Galle, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 1st test.
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 1st ODI.
thru 15, Gullane, Scotland — golf, European Tour, Scottish Open.
thru 15, Sylvania, Ohio — golf, US LPGA Tour, Marathon Classic.
thru 15, Silvis, Illinois — golf, US PGA Tour, John Deere Classic.
Rabat, Morocco — athletics, Diamond League, Mohammed VI.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Hurricanes, Queensland vs. Sunwolves.
Kobe, Japan — boxing, Ryuya Yamanaka vs. Vic Saludar for Yamanaka's WBO strawweight title.
London — cricket, England vs. India, 2nd ODI.
Hamburg, Germany — triathlon, world series.
St. Petersburg, Russia — football, World Cup third-place match: Belgium vs. England.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Highlanders vs. Melbourne, Crusaders vs. Blues, New South Wales vs. ACT, Lions vs. Bulls, Sharks vs. Jaguares.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — boxing, Lucas Matthysse vs. Manny Pacquiao for Matthysse's WBA welterweight title; Moruti Mthalane vs. Muhammad Waseem for vacant IBF flyweight title; Carlos Canizales vs. Bin Lu for Canizales' WBA junior flyweight title.
Offenburg, Germany — boxing, Tyron Zeuge vs. Rocky Fielding for Zeuge's WBA super middleweight title.
London — boxing, George Groves vs. Callum Smith for Groves' WBA super middleweight title.
New Orleans — boxing, Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco for Prograis' WBC interim junior welterweight title.
Moscow — football, World Cup final: France vs. Croatia.
Sachsenring, Germany — motorcycling, German MotoGP.
Toronto — auto racing, IndyCar, Honda Indy.
thru 22, Newport, Rhode Island — tennis, ATP, Hall of Fame Open.
thru 22, Bastad, Sweden — tennis, ATP, Swedish Open.
thru 22 Umag, Croatia — tennis, ATP, Croatia Open.
thru 22 Gstaad, Switzerland — tennis, WTA, Ladies Championships.
thru 22, Bucharest, Romania — tennis, WTA, Bucharest Open.
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 2nd ODI.
Leeds, England — cricket, England vs. India, 3rd ODI.
Washington — baseball, MLB All-Star game.
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 3rd ODI.
thru 22, Carnoustie, Scotland — golf, British Open.
thru 22, Auburn, Alabama — golf, US PGA Tour, Barbasol Championship.
thru 27, Wuxi, China — fencing, world championships.
thru 24, Colombo, Sri Lanka — cricket, Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, 2nd test.
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 4th ODI.
Monaco — athletics, Diamond League, Herculis.
thru 22, San Francisco — rugby, Rugby World Cup Sevens.
thru 22, London — athletics, Diamond League, Anniversary Games.
thru Aug. 5, London — field hockey, Women's World Cup.
Moscow — boxing, Oleksandr Usyk vs. Murat Gassiev for undisputed cruiserweight title.
Las Vegas — boxing, Jaime Munguia vs. Liam Smith for Munguia's WBO junior middleweight title; Alberto Machado vs. Rafael Mensah for Machado's WBA junior lightweight title.
Hockenheim — auto racing, F1, German GP.
Providence, Guyana — cricket, West Indies vs. Bangladesh, 1st ODI.
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe — cricket, Zimbabwe vs. Pakistan, 5th ODI.