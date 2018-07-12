Technology companies soared Thursday as major U.S. stock indexes recovered the ground they lost a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite closed at another all-time high.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 index climbed 24.27 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,798.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 224.44 points, or 0.9 percent, to 24,924.89.

Advertisement

The Nasdaq advanced 107.30 points, or 1.4 percent, to 7,823.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks recovered 6.61 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,690.28.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 38.47 points, or 1.4 percent.

The Dow is up 468.41 points, or 1.9 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 135.53 points, or 1.8 percent.

The Russell 2000 is down 3.78 points, or 0.2 percent.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 124.68 points, or 4.7 percent.

The Dow is up 205.67 points, or 0.8 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 920.52 points, or 13.3 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 154.77 points, or 10.1 percent.