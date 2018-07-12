LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars react to Thursday's 70th Primetime Emmy Award nominations:

___

"I was outside trying to get my puppy to poop on the grass so very romantic lifestyle that I lead!" — David Harbour, up for best supporting actor in a drama series for "Stranger Things," on the moment he heard he was nominated, in an interview.

"Being a kid from Compton, one could only dream of moments like this so it's truly a humbling experience right now." — Anthony Anderson, up for best actor in a comedy series for "black-ish," in an interview.

"I think my mother at this moment may actually be satisfied." — Sandra Oh, who became the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for lead acting honors in a drama series for her role in "Killing Eve," in an emailed statement.

"It's truly an honor to be nominated, and especially nice not to be the oldest person in the category. Thanks, Larry." — Seventy-year-old Ted Danson, who is nominated for best actor in a comedy series for "The Good Place" along with his 71-year-old friend Larry David, nominated for "Curb Your Enthusiasm," in an emailed statement.

"I'm shooting 'It 2' right now, so I get picked up like in an hour, we were shooting all night, and we're going to shoot all night tonight, so I'm just sitting here eating my breakfast," — Bill Hader on how he's celebrating his nominations for best actor in a comedy series for "Barry" and best guest actor in a comedy series for "Saturday Night Live," in an interview.

"As this is my first Emmy nomination, I feel compelled to ask, does this include a cash prize?" — Amy Sedaris, whose show "At Home With Amy Sedaris" was nominated for variety sketch series, in an emailed statement.

"Zorro, Dr. Strange, Harry Dunne, Todd Alquist, and Jesus Christ... pretty incredible company to keep. Humbled by your talent, Antonio Banderas, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jeff Daniels, Jesse Plemons, John Legend." — Darren Criss, up for best actor in a limited series for "Gianni Versace: American Crime Story," on his fellow nominees, in a Twitter post.

"I was going through a security line —I'm on my way back to New York— when I found out so that wasn't the most convenient place to yell my excitement." — Tituss Burgess, nominated for best supporting actor in a comedy series, in an interview.