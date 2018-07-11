CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a former police officer accused of stealing money from an evidence room 10 years ago has been arrested in Panama.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that 55-year-old Christopher A. Greene was arrested in the Central American nation last week. He has been returned to Tennessee and is jailed on $100,000 bond.

The TBI says agents began investigating a theft from the Sweetwater Police Department's evidence room in September 2007. Greene, who was working as an officer with department at the time, was charged with theft over $10,000 in April 2008.

The TBI says "coordinated intelligence efforts" by multiple agencies helped locate Greene in Panama.

A court clerk in Monroe County says records do not show if Greene has a lawyer.