LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man scheduled to be executed in Nevada on Wednesday is steadfast in his desire to be put to death, but a final-hour lawsuit by a drug company could halt his lethal injection.

New Jersey-based Alvogen says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday it doesn't want its product used in "botched" executions.

Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez scheduled a same-day hearing Wednesday morning to decide if Scott Raymond Dozier's execution can take place 11 hours later in the northeastern Nevada town of Ely.

A Nevada prisons spokeswoman did not comment.

Dozier has said repeatedly he wants to die and doesn't care if it's painful.

The lawsuit is the second legal challenge to an execution by a drug company in the U.S.

A previous challenge in Arkansas was unsuccessful.