A man is lucky to be alive after being pulled off the train tracks at the very last moment by a bystander.

Footage shows the heart-stopping last-second rescue bravely attempted by a man who stopped another trying to escape the oncoming train.

The security camera footage, released by Transport for NSW, shows a man fall on the train tracks just moments before a train is due to arrive at the station.

This is the incredible moment a man saves another man's life at a NSW train station. Photo / Transport for NXW

Luckily, another man arrived at the Berala train station in Sydney just in time to spot and rescue the man.

The bystander was quick to leap to the man's aid and drag him back up onto the station platform as the train approaches.

Multiple cameras captured the incident last Saturday. A camera on the front of the train shows how urgent the rescue was, as the man was just metres from being hit by the train.