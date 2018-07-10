World Cup digest moves separately.

TOP STORIES:

TEN--WIMBLEDON

LONDON — Serena Williams came up with a comeback to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon. Williams moved closer to her eighth title at the All England Club and 24th Grand Slam trophy overall — but first since missing more than a year while having a baby — by beating 52nd-ranked Camila Giorgi of Italy 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals. Williams meets Julia Goerges next. The other semifinal will be Angelique Kerber against Jelena Ostapenko. By Howard Fendrich. SENT: 880 words, photos.

WITH:

— TEN--WIMBLEDON MEN — Del Potro faces challenges on return to Wimbledon quarters. By Sam Johnston. SENT: 640 words, photos.

— TEN--WIMBLEDON GLANCE. SENT.

SOC--JUVENTUS-RONALDO

Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Real Madrid to join Italian club Juventus after a hugely successful nine-year spell in Spain. Juventus says it paid $131.5 million for Ronaldo. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 780 words, photos.

US--SHOOTINGS-NEWSPAPER

COLLEGE PARK, Maryland — John McNamara loved sports. Most of all, he loved watching and writing about Maryland basketball. McNamara's passion for the Terrapins was a prominent theme during a packed memorial service Tuesday at the University of Maryland Memorial Chapel. By David Ginsburg. SENT: 620 words, photos.

CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE

SARZEAU, France — Colombia's Fernando Gaviria took his second win in four stages at the Tour de France on Tuesday, while Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet kept the leader's yellow jersey. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 670 words, photos.

WITH:

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A daily gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the Tour de France route. By Andrew Dampf and Joseph Wilson. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-MAHREZ

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City has signed Riyad Mahrez for a club-record 60 million pounds ($80 million) as it further strengthens its team after winning the Premier League title. SENT: 280 words, photos.

US--FIFA INVESTIGATION

NEW YORK — A Spain-based sports media company must pay a hefty penalty after its U.S. affiliate pleaded guilty to charges it bribed Latin American soccer officials. SENT: 230 words.

SOC--GERMANY-LEIPZIG-MARSCH

Jesse Marsch was hired as an assistant coach of RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga, four days after quitting as head coach of Major League Soccer's New York Red Bulls, which is owned by the same parent company. SENT: 160 words, photos.

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-TOUR SCHEDULE

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Florida — Are you ready for some football? The PGA Tour season will be done by then. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 740 words, photo.

GLF--GOLF NOTES

Golf Notes: Russell Knox learns lesson from slow rise and quick fall; Jim Herman back after surgery on toes. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

CRI--BOYCOTT-HEART SURGERY

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott is recovering from quadruple open heart bypass surgery, his family said Tuesday. SENT: 160 words.

CRI--WEST INDIES

KINGSTON, Jamaica — West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach will miss the second cricket test against Bangladesh because of the hamstring he strained in the innings victory in Antigua. SENT: 150 words, photo.

CRI--GLOBAL T20 CANADA

Sunil Narine smashed nine sixes and Montreal Tigers had 15 balls to spare in a six-wicket victory over West Indies B on Tuesday at the Global T20 Canada cricket tournament. SENT: 240 words.

OLY--ITALY-2026 BID

MILAN — Italy will bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics despite having withdrawn two bids to host the Summer Games in Rome. SENT: 130 words.

ATH--IAAF HORMONE POLICY

NEW YORK — Billie Jean King is among more than 60 athletes urging international track and field's governing body to rescind its new standard on natural hormone levels for female runners. SENT: 190 words, photo.

BBO--ALL STAR-STAFFS

Retired Houston Astros first-base coach Rich Dauer will be among the coaches for the American League at next week's All-Star game. SENT: 380 words, photos.

FBN--NFLPA-ANTHEM POLICY GRIEVANCE

NEW YORK — The NFL Players Association filed a grievance with the league on Tuesday challenging its national anthem policy. SENT: 630 words, photos.

FBN--BILLS-MCCOY ALLEGATIONS

Police acknowledged Tuesday that a woman was assaulted during a home invasion at a suburban Atlanta house owned by NFL star LeSean McCoy, hours after graphic posts on social media accused the Buffalo Bills running back of bloodying his former girlfriend. McCoy denies allegations accusing him of hurting his former girlfriend. By John Wawrow. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FBN--BRANDON BROWNER-ATTEMPTED MURDER

POMONA, California — Prosecutors say former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner has been charged with trying to kill his ex-girlfriend after breaking into her Southern California home. SENT: 130 words.

