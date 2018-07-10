CAPE FLATTERY, Wash. (AP) — Coast Guard crews responded to an emergency call from a cruise ship reporting a possible man overboard off the coast of Washington state.

KOMO-TV reports the ship, the Seven Seas Mariner, reported the man was last seen by his wife early Tuesday.

She says she was awakened around 4:30 a.m. by a breeze coming from an open balcony door. There was no sign of her 73-year-old husband.

The ship's captain later said a ship video showed a passenger apparently jumping from the 8th-deck balcony at 4:15 a.m.

The Coast Guard later said officials had no indication of what led the person to go overboard. They said an investigation will determine what happened.

The ship is off Cape Flattery.

The Seven Seas Mariner sails between Vancouver, B.C., and ports in Alaska.

