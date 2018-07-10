KEOSAUQUA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa prosecutor whose behavior was described as "egregious" by the Iowa Supreme Court will resume his duties after the court ordered him reinstated.

Abraham Watkins announced Tuesday he intends to resume serving as Van Buren County attorney.

The all-male Supreme Court last month found Watkins shouldn't have been removed as county attorney in January 2017 despite allegations of sexual harassment. In a 4-3 ruling, the court found that Watkins' conduct wasn't enough to remove an elected official. Allegations included that he commented on an employee's breasts, repeatedly appeared in underwear in his home office and displayed nude photos of his wife.

Watkins says he hasn't decided whether to seek re-election this fall. Former Van Buren County Attorney Craig Miller is the only person running so far.